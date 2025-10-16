The Diplomat Premiere Recap: The New President Shocks Kate And Hal With A Serious Curveball — Grade It!

We've been waiting a year to find out what happens next on "The Diplomat" — and the Season 3 premiere wasted no time in telling us.

Thursday's premiere picks up right where we left off: with Hal telling Kate over the phone that President Rayburn is dead. Kate rushes into a secret room where they break the news to Penn, who barely has time to collect herself before staffers are calling her "Madame President" and setting up the embassy for the ceremonial swearing in. She wants answers, though, after Kate reveals that Hal was on the phone with Rayburn when he died. "What the f–k did he say to the President?" Penn asks. Kate doesn't know, but a suspicious Penn orders her to stay close: "I want you right where I can see you."

While the White House chief of staff announces the sad news to the nation, embassy staffers run around trying to make the place look properly presidential for the swearing in. (They decide the lobby is the best location, but they call it the Hall of the Great Seal for more gravitas.) When Hal arrives, he comes right out and says it: "I killed him." He told Rayburn about Penn's false flag operation, and Rayburn turned white and keeled over. "I thought I was warning the commander-in-chief he had a rogue deputy, which he did," he pointedly tells Penn. (Ouch.) The UK Prime Minister Trowbridge insists on being there for the ceremony — and he says he'll take Margaret Roylin into custody as a show of good faith to the new administration.