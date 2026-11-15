When you're choosing your next television project, sometimes you just have to trust your gut and ignore what your agent says. That's what Morgan Fairchild once did after she found out she would get to work with the late Robin Williams on the whimsical '70s TV series "Mork & Mindy."

Produced by "Laverne & Shirley" creator Garry Marshall, ABC's "Mork & Mindy" was a runaway sci-fi sitcom hit that skyrocketed a then-unknown Williams to superstardom. The series — which was a "Happy Days" spin-off — followed Mork (Williams), an eccentric extraterrestrial sent from the planet Ork to observe human behavior, who lands in Boulder, Colorado, and moves in with a free-spirited earthling named Mindy McConnell, played by Pam Dawber. Amid the cosmic chaos, Fairchild dropped in for a three-episode stint during the show's first season as Susan Taylor, Mindy's stuck-up high school frenemy.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Dallas" alum recalled a phone call where her agent tried to deter her from an offer to guest star on a mysterious project that Marshall had "under wraps." "He doesn't want to give you a contract, and you'll only be recurring, and he only wants to pay you top-of-show, and you're making so much more money than that. Now we just think you should turn it down," Fairchild told the outlet. Fairchild, however, had other ideas. "I said, 'Well, what's the name of the show?' And he said, 'Mork & Mindy,' and I said, 'That's Robin Williams' show,' and he said, 'Who's Robin Williams?'" She continued, holding firm on her decision, "I said, 'Robin Williams is a genius. Don't tell Garry [but] I'd work for free to work with Robin Williams. I'll take the show.'"