"NCIS" and its spinoffs are some of the most popular procedurals on television. Since 2003, audiences have peered into the unique, technical world of naval special investigations. At the forefront of the journey was Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the silver-haired supervisor of the Washington D.C. NCIS Major Case Response Team. Between his trademark personal set of rules and his loyalty to the job, Gibbs is both a dedicated leader and a mentor to his team. But throughout 18 seasons, audiences were presented with details and instances of his life that showcased some darker aspects of his character.

Between his tragic background and his own regretful actions, Gibbs is not without demons. But these demons and experiences shaped him into the man he is — and helped him become the character audiences love. Any NCIS fan who has followed Gibbs since the first season should know these five dark, unsettling facts about him.