An Important Law & Order Character Was Specifically Created For The Actor Who Plays Her

The characters on "Law & Order: SVU" are some of the most well-regarded characters on television, primarily due to excellent writing and acting. Across 28 seasons, six actresses have received Emmy awards for their work on the show. One of those actresses played a character who was specifically written for her.

Bernadette Stabler, the mother of central character Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), was created by showrunner Neal Baer with Ellen Burstyn in mind. When speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Baer said, "We were writing a story for Chris Meloni's character's mother, and she was going to be bipolar. Immediately we thought Ellen Burstyn."

Bernadette's struggle with bipolar disorder greatly affects her relationship with Elliot. At one point during his childhood, she experienced a manic episode while driving him in the family car and crashed, resulting in his broken arm. She was undiagnosed at the time, and Elliot helped to cover it up.