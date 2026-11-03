IT: Welcome To Derry's Maturin Explained: The Cosmic Turtle's Role In Stephen King's Universe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Contains spoilers for "A Story of Derry"

If you've watched the "IT: Welcome to Derry" special Halloween episode "A Story of Derry," you probably have some questions about that giant turtle in the sky. This cosmic deity, named Maturin, is actually an important part of the wider Stephen King lore as one of the guardians of the Beams that helps the Dark Tower. In "Welcome to Derry," we learn that Maturin first battled with the Kollu (the Native American name for the being that came to be known as Pennywise) in space before sending it crashing to Earth.

When the Kollu escaped its cage on Earth, it began haunting the Western Woods near the Shokopiwah tribe settlement. The Halloween episode, titled "A Story of Derry," shows how Maturin sent instructions to the Shokopiwah girl Kino (Isabel Deroy-Olson) on how to find the cave where the Kollu fell and use the materials left there to trap it. She is able to contact Maturin by smoking a special root she stole from a man named Mitig (Zahn McClarnon), who tried to offer Kino and her friends to the Kollu as sacrifices.

This mechanic of using psychedelics and spiritual elements to contact Maturin also shows up in the original "IT" novel via the character of Bill Denbrough, the de facto leader of the Losers Club. Bill is guided by Maturin in order to defeat Pennywise in The Ritual of Chüd. During astral projection, however, Bill is told by Pennywise that Maturin died after choking on a galaxy. He's even shown the giant turtle deity's corpse, though whether or not this was just a trick played by Pennywise is debatable.