Westworld Spawned A Forgotten TV Sequel Series Decades Before HBO's Reboot

"Beyond Westworld" had the potential to be something of a sci-fi spy series, with John Moore traveling around the world to stop Simon Quaid and his robots' latest evil scheme. It never reached that potential. CBS made five episodes, but canceled the show after airing just three. In Mark Phillips and Frank Garcia's book "Science Fiction Television Series," star Jim McMullan explained that the pilot had a great script and got good reviews. The problems really began when the network started making them rush to write and shoot the subsequent episodes.

"It was like asking someone to deliver a weekly show like 'Mission: Impossible' and not give much time to write these intricate scripts," McMullan said. "They could have been wonderful. We were very disappointed because each time we would get a new script, we were rushing to get it finished. So, we ended up with all this junk and you could feel each show was a little worse than the last one. We tried hard."

McMullan felt that the characters on the show, especially his protagonist, weren't afforded any characterization. Instead, "Beyond Westworld" became an underwhelming chase show — and due to the effects needed to make people look like robots, an expensive one. Ratings fell and so too did the axe. Despite the cancellation, "Beyond Westworld" was nominated for two Emmy Awards: Outstanding Achievement in Makeup and Outstanding Art Direction for a Series. It lost the latter for another now-forgotten series that starred Michael J. Fox.