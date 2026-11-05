Chicago Fire's Joe Miñoso Reflects On Cruz's 'Touching, Beautiful Exit' In Episode 300: 'I Considered It An Honor'

The following post contains spoilers for Episode 300 of "Chicago Fire."

Joe Cruz's temporary absence from Firehouse 51 just became a lot more permanent.

As NBC's "Chicago Fire" ushered in its milestone 300th episode on Wednesday, it also said a heartfelt farewell to original cast member Joe Miñoso, who has played Cruz since the first responder drama's pilot episode. Miñoso's departure from the cast was first reported over the summer, and Season 15 has put Cruz's exit in motion by sidelining him with a major on-the-job injury that has called his future as a firefighter into question.

During Wednesday's momentous hour — appropriately titled "Three Hundred" — Cruz's many hours in physical therapy pay off hugely: He starts walking hundreds of steps at a time again, and he's even on the precipice of returning to work at the firehouse, pending an occupational health evaluation. But Cruz can see how overwhelmed his wife, Chloe, is feeling at the prospect of losing his help around the house right when she's about to deliver twins; the twins then arrive early (and healthy!) during the episode, and the entire Cruz family is visibly bummed by the thought of their patriarch going back to work. ("Why can't somebody else's dad do it?" Cruz's younger son asks. Soul-crushing!)

Cruz later goes to Severide (Taylor Kinney) and tells him that he's not coming back to Firehouse 51, after all: Everything is different now that the twins are here — including Cruz's motivations for making a full physical recovery — and the family is relocating to the Minneapolis area, where Chloe's parents can help with the new babies and Cruz can get even better care at a local recovery center. Severide tries to change his friend's mind, but there's no persuading Cruz to stay. "You taught me everything I know," Cruz tells Severide. "You'll teach the new guy, too."

But Cruz's fellow firefighters make sure he knows how much he'll be missed on Rescue Squad 3, and Cruz has a sentimental moment at Otis' memorial site before he leaves for good. "I'll be with you always, brother," Cruz tells his fallen friend, before taking one last photo in uniform with the other members of his squad.

Below, Miñoso — one of only four original cast members who remained on "Chicago Fire," along with Kinney, David Eigenberg (Herrmann), and Christian Stolte (Mouch) — unpacks his exit for TVLine, including why he understood the creative choice behind his character's departure.