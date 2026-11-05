Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn Faces Off Against John Malkovich's Crime Boss In Season 2 Trailer — Watch
Andrew Yancy's smart-aleck routine might not save him this time, if the Season 2 trailer for "Bad Monkey" is any indication.
Apple TV has released a trailer for the sophomore run of Vince Vaughn's detective comedy — premiering Wednesday, December 2 on the streamer — and in it, Yancy stumbles upon a new case that leads to him going toe-to-toe with formidable crime boss Spencer Donovan, played by John Malkovich. When Spencer's henchmen hold Yancy at gunpoint on a hotel rooftop, a rattled Yancy asks, "Is it cool if I call 911 quickly?" (But "not about you," he assures them.)
Elsewhere in the trailer (which you can watch above), Yancy reunites with Rosa, his love interest from last season... but she might not be so smitten this time around. "I get why people shoot at you," she tells him, and indeed, Yancy has to dodge whizzing bullets, crashing cars, and exploding buildings in his quest to crack the case. And setting the whole thing to the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City" is a nice touch, right?
Bad Monkey returns to Apple TV after a two-year hiatus
In Season 2 of "Bad Monkey," "after Andrew Yancy witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime," according to the official description. "Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino, who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment."
Vince Vaughn returns to star as Yancy, with Natalie Martinez (Rosa), Charlotte Lawrence (Caitlin), and John Ortiz (Rogelio) also returning from Season 1 (which wrapped up on Apple TV in October 2024). New cast additions include John Malkovich (as Spencer), Yvonne Strahovski (as Delaney) and Zavior Phillips (as Eddie), with guest stars like Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, and June Diane Raphael.
Press PLAY at the top for a first look, and let us know in the comments: Will you be watching?