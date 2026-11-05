Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn Faces Off Against John Malkovich's Crime Boss In Season 2 Trailer — Watch

Andrew Yancy's smart-aleck routine might not save him this time, if the Season 2 trailer for "Bad Monkey" is any indication.

Apple TV has released a trailer for the sophomore run of Vince Vaughn's detective comedy — premiering Wednesday, December 2 on the streamer — and in it, Yancy stumbles upon a new case that leads to him going toe-to-toe with formidable crime boss Spencer Donovan, played by John Malkovich. When Spencer's henchmen hold Yancy at gunpoint on a hotel rooftop, a rattled Yancy asks, "Is it cool if I call 911 quickly?" (But "not about you," he assures them.)

Elsewhere in the trailer (which you can watch above), Yancy reunites with Rosa, his love interest from last season... but she might not be so smitten this time around. "I get why people shoot at you," she tells him, and indeed, Yancy has to dodge whizzing bullets, crashing cars, and exploding buildings in his quest to crack the case. And setting the whole thing to the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City" is a nice touch, right?