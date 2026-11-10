Several Gilligan's Island Actors Played The Conners On An Episode Of Roseanne

Even though it only ran for three years and was abruptly canceled, "Gilligan's Island" was beloved and became a lasting part of pop culture. Almost three decades later, some of the cast reunited for a 1995 episode of "Roseanne." Titled "Sherwood Schwartz–A Loving Tribute," the plot has the Conners and Gilligan's characters swapping places in their respective universes. Ginger (Tina Louise) and Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) trade, and Gilligan (Bob Denver) switches with Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). While Denver looks hilarious sporting gold hoop earrings and a loud '90s sweater, his face and voice are unmistakable. In contrast, Louise is harder to recognize since she's adopted Barr's brash, clipped vocal stylings rather than Ginger's low, seductive tones.

Professor Roy Hinkley (Russell Johnson) and Mark (Glenn Quinn) switch, as do Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert). Sadly, Alan Hale Jr. died five years before this episode aired, leaving Dan (John Goodman) to take on the iconic role of the Skipper without a swap. Similarly, Estelle Parsons and Martin Mull dropped their usual roles as Beverly Harris and Leon Carp to play Lovey Howell and Thurston Howell III since Natalie Schafer died in 1991 and Jim Backus died in 1989.

This crossover has plenty of fun with its silly premise, like when Wells jokes to Denver, "Aunt Jackie, you need to shave." They also break the fourth wall when Louise picks up a script and name drops Sherwood Schwartz. Although the "Gilligan's Island" creator wasn't on the production team for "Roseanne," Schwartz gets a hilarious cameo as he comes onto the set and talks to Louise.