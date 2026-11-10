Samuel L. Jackson's Favorite Anime Series Is A Classic With More Than 1000 Episodes

It is no secret that Samuel L. Jackson is a massive fan of anime, and he has finally crowned "One Piece" as his favorite anime. During the Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum (which was also attended by James Gunn and Guillermo del Toro), Jackson revealed the anime closest to his heart in this Sony X post: "'One Piece,' because I like Monkey D. Luffy. I've always been a pirate fan, so the Straw Hat Pirates are something I figure I could be part of." Ignoring how he butchered the pronunciation of Luffy's name, this appears to be the first known public instance in which Jackson has listed his favorite anime series. When asked which character he relates to the most, he cited Luffy and how the prospect of being at sea on a journey is attractive.

"One Piece," the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga of the same name, is one of the most popular anime series made, becoming even more popular after the Netflix live-action adaptation. It follows Monkey D. Luffy, an ambitious yet reckless 17-year-old boy who gained the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Equipped with only his prized straw hat and a lofty goal of becoming the Pirate King, he takes to the high seas. A landmark anime series with more than a thousand episodes and counting, "One Piece" is one of the best TV shows about pirates.