All 5 Characters James Jordan Has Played On Taylor Sheridan TV Shows, Ranked
Taylor Sheridan has become famous in the industry for sticking by his actors and recasting them in his shows, but none appear in more of his shows and movies than James Jordan. He is the Joe Pesci to his Martin Scorsese, the Samuel L. Jackson to his Quentin Tarantino, and the Toshiro Mifune to his Akira Kurosawa. After watching "Sicario," which was written by Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Jordan was so impressed that he decided to audition for Sheridan's next movie, "Wind River," landing the role of Pete Mickens. Since then, he has become a consistent face in the Sheridanverse.
In total, he has appeared in five Sheridan TV shows. His initial roles were minor, and the characters were usually killed off pretty early. His two most recent projects with Sheridan, however, have seen him elevated to a series regular. In an interview with Tom McCutcheon, Sheridan described Jordan as a "Swiss Army knife," and with the different characters he has managed to bring to life, he just might be.
Cookie in 1883
James Jordan had a minor role in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883" as a disgruntled and profane cook. The character first appeared in Season 1, Episode 6, "Boring the Devil," and his last appearance was in Season 1, Episode 9, "Racing Clouds." With only four appearances, this was his briefest role in a Taylor Sheridan show. Despite the character's short tenure, Jordan posted on his Instagram page that this was one of his favorite characters to play even though he only had 48 hours to prepare.
Cookie is the cook of the wagon train and was hired by Thomas. He was written off in Episode 9 when the wagon train comes across massacred Lakota women and children. When Thomas realizes that they might be blamed for the incident, he, Shea Brennan, and James Dutton attempt to track down the culprits while the rest of the group stays to explain the situation to the Lakota warriors. However, Cookie panics and convinces most of the remaining members of the wagon train to flee, leading to the Lakota men hunting them down and killing them. Cookie was the first to die.
Ed Simmons in Mayor of Kingstown
Ed Simmons is a corrections officer at the Kingstown prison, and he first appeared in "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 1, Episode 1, "The Mayor of Kingstown." He was in all ten episodes of the first season and was written out in the season finale, "This Piece of My Soul." Ed was an influential figure in the prison ecosystem, taking part in Mayor Mike McLusky's meetings and giving the mayor updates on the prison. He is characterized by deep corruption, a short temper, and limited foresight. His character represents the corrupt authorities rampant in the prison system.
In the finale, the inmates stage a riot and take control of most of the prison. While Ed and other guards equipped with riot gear try to fight back, they are quickly outnumbered and overwhelmed, leading to the inmates beating them senseless and taking them hostage. P-Dog, leader of the Crips who had been abused by Ed on numerous occasions, executes Ed with a pistol point-blank before he himself is shot by a SWAT sniper.
Steve Hendon in Yellowstone
On "Yellowstone," James Jordan played Livestock Agent Steve Hendon. His first appearance was in Season 2, Episode 3, "The Reek of Desperation." He was present in the series for 12 episodes, and his final appearance was in Season 5, Episode 1, "One Hundred Years Is Nothing." A morally dubious and violent man, he acted as a liaison between the Dutton ranch and the government, helping resolve legal issues between the two. Steve was fiercely loyal to the Duttons but was very erratic, and one of the show's notable scenes was when two men he had been planning on beating up died in his car, leading to Jamie Dutton covering up the deaths.
Unlike Jordan's other characters, Hendon was never given a climactic death or a definitive conclusion. Instead, his character was phased out and hasn't appeared since the Season 5 premiere. Speaking to Us Weekly, Jordan discussed the character and his hopes of returning: "I loved playing Steve Hendon. I loved playing that guy ... Luke Grimes and I are good friends ... I've talked to Luke and I said, 'Man, I'd love to come on Marshals,' and he goes, 'You never know, maybe.' So I'm always open to it."
Two Cups in Lioness
James Jordan was finally rewarded with a character who isn't reckless or deeply flawed in "Lioness" as Two Cups. His first appearance was in Season 1, Episode 1, "Sacrificial Soldiers," and unlike his other roles in Taylor Sheridan's shows, Jordan's Two Cups is still alive. The character is an important part of the Quick Reaction Force team, serving as a veteran and experienced figure whose reliability and competence are his defining traits. Formerly a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, he joined the CIA and was recruited to join Joe McNamara's QRF.
While Two Cups was nearly killed in the Season 2 finale when he is shot and wounded by Iranian gunfire, he is still alive and active. Season 3 concluded after Two Cups and the QRF extract Joe, taking their leader back to base. Jordan was in love with the role, revealing to Decider that his "eight-year-old self can't believe what he gets to do on set."
Dale Bradley in Landman
Head of Exploration for CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, Dale Bradley is one of the primary characters in "Landman." He made his first appearance in Season 1, Episode 1, "Landman." He has been in every episode of the show, and is the roommate of the protagonist, Tommy Norris. In his job, he is very proficient and capable, and is usually on-site working alongside the laborers despite his senior position. Outside of his work, he is a witty and fun man whose humorous personality gives the otherwise dark show a brighter touch.
Dale operates as a contrast to Tommy, whose storyline takes viewers on a trip down the financial, legal, and logistical aspects of the oil industry. Dale's story showcases the tough lifestyle in the fields and the personal costs. The character is alive and well, and Season 2 ended with him following Tommy into his new venture after Tommy was fired as the president of MTex.