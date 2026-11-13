All 5 Characters James Jordan Has Played On Taylor Sheridan TV Shows, Ranked

Taylor Sheridan has become famous in the industry for sticking by his actors and recasting them in his shows, but none appear in more of his shows and movies than James Jordan. He is the Joe Pesci to his Martin Scorsese, the Samuel L. Jackson to his Quentin Tarantino, and the Toshiro Mifune to his Akira Kurosawa. After watching "Sicario," which was written by Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Jordan was so impressed that he decided to audition for Sheridan's next movie, "Wind River," landing the role of Pete Mickens. Since then, he has become a consistent face in the Sheridanverse.

In total, he has appeared in five Sheridan TV shows. His initial roles were minor, and the characters were usually killed off pretty early. His two most recent projects with Sheridan, however, have seen him elevated to a series regular. In an interview with Tom McCutcheon, Sheridan described Jordan as a "Swiss Army knife," and with the different characters he has managed to bring to life, he just might be.