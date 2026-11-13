The Diplomat's Bradley Whitford Compares His Big Season 4 Moment To A Classic Will Ferrell Movie
Season 4 of "The Diplomat" was a slow-burn of tension capped by the finale's big decision from ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). This season saw Kate go toe-to-toe with President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) to stop her from sending warships to the U.K. to destroy incoming Russian submarines. But that effort was all for naught. In the Season 4 finale, Grace gives her husband, Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford), the chance to deliver an ultimatum to Britain's foreign secretary.
Because he has no experience of diplomacy, Todd blunders the opportunity, instead accidentally inferring that America is willing to go to war with the U.K. Speaking to Tudum about the moment, Whitford compared the scene to the classic Will Ferrell movie "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." "It's like a Will Ferrell recipe of someone falling on their face who thinks that they're brilliant," he said. "It's very 'Anchorman' — watching someone go in with great confidence and just fall in a hole. I live for that."
Rather than pulling back in the wake of the disastrous meeting, Grace continues down the path to world war, insisting that a show of strength will get the U.K. and Russia to submit to her whims. So, in a very public gesture, Kate resigns in the middle of the G7 summit, inspiring Chief of Staff Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah), Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval), and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) to follow suit.
The Diplomat has already been renewed for a fifth season
Though a group of people walking out of a room might seem benign, the ending of "The Diplomat" Season 4 was an explosive moment in the context of the show, with Kate and her colleagues completely diffusing the image of strength that President Penn was attempting to project. "And it was so moving, obviously, when Kate first went," Jodie Whitaker, who plays the British prime minister, told Collider. "But when Billie stood up, I felt the hairs on the back of my neck stand up every time. I found the whole thing completely amazing but also brilliant that you don't know about Hal until the last bit."
"The Diplomat" has been renewed for a fifth season, a rare achievement for Netflix shows, so fans will indeed get to see the aftermath of the explosive walkout, as well as president Grace Penn's decision to send warships to the U.K. and reassign Kate's number 2, Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh). The episode also ends with Hal Wyler preparing to address the assembled press outside the G7 summit, but we never actually hear what he says. Rufus Sewell offers a foreboding warning about the future, however, telling Tudum that Kate "has faith in him, but faith can be shaken."