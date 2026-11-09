Save The Dates: Overcompensating Season 2, One Night Only Hits Streaming, And More

"Overcompensating" is ready to head back to class: The Prime Video college comedy will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, February 17, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Series creator Benito Skinner stars as Benny, a college freshman who tries to hide the fact that he's gay in order to fit in with his new classmates. Wally Baram co-stars as Benny's friend Carmen, with Mary Beth Barone as his older sister Grace. The supporting cast also includes Adam DiMarco, Rish Shah, Holmes, Corteon Moore, Tom Francis, Owen Thiele, Kyle MacLachlan, and Connie Britton, with Season 2 adding Tom Francis ("YOU"), Aisha Dee ("The Bold Type"), and AnnaSophia Robb ("Grosse Pointe Garden Society") as recurring guest stars.

Season 2 "finds Benny and his friends in their second semester, juggling new lovers, cringey encounters, sexual awakenings, and riskiest of all: collegiate sports," per the official synopsis. "Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

"Overcompensating" debuted on Prime Video in May 2025 with a 10-episode freshman season, and the streamer renewed it for Season 2 four months later. (Check out our post-Season 1 chat with Baram here.)