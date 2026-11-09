Save The Dates: Overcompensating Season 2, One Night Only Hits Streaming, And More
"Overcompensating" is ready to head back to class: The Prime Video college comedy will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, February 17, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.
Series creator Benito Skinner stars as Benny, a college freshman who tries to hide the fact that he's gay in order to fit in with his new classmates. Wally Baram co-stars as Benny's friend Carmen, with Mary Beth Barone as his older sister Grace. The supporting cast also includes Adam DiMarco, Rish Shah, Holmes, Corteon Moore, Tom Francis, Owen Thiele, Kyle MacLachlan, and Connie Britton, with Season 2 adding Tom Francis ("YOU"), Aisha Dee ("The Bold Type"), and AnnaSophia Robb ("Grosse Pointe Garden Society") as recurring guest stars.
Season 2 "finds Benny and his friends in their second semester, juggling new lovers, cringey encounters, sexual awakenings, and riskiest of all: collegiate sports," per the official synopsis. "Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."
"Overcompensating" debuted on Prime Video in May 2025 with a 10-episode freshman season, and the streamer renewed it for Season 2 four months later. (Check out our post-Season 1 chat with Baram here.)
In other scheduling news...
- The romantic comedy "One Night Only," starring Callum Turner ("Masters of the Air") and Monica Barbaro ("FUBAR"), will make its streaming debut Friday, December 4 on Peacock. The film, which hit theaters in August, takes place in a world where unmarried people are only allowed to have sex one night each year.
- BET's Queen Latifah documentary "You Can Go Home Again" will premiere Friday, November 27 at 10 p.m. The film "chronicles Queen Latifah's early years and her passionate journey to build a beautiful, affordable housing complex for local residents in her beloved Newark, New Jersey hometown."
- "The End of Oak Street," starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, will make its streaming debut Friday, November 13 on HBO Max, ahead of its linear cable premiere Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m. on HBO.
- The documentary "Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie" will premiere Monday, November 16 on Hulu and "explores the triumphs and hardships that shaped Rucker's life, from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, to music superstardom around the globe."