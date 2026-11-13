Carnival Row: Why Prime Video's Fantasy Drama Series Was Canceled After Just Two Seasons

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Amazon Prime Video's "Carnival Row" only ran for two seasons, with the first premiering in 2019 and the second and final season coming out in 2023. What led to it joining the ranks of fantasy shows that were canceled too soon? It had everything to do with what happened in between those two dates: According to the showrunner, they made the call to end the series during the COVID-19 pandemic to free the cast and crew from their contracts.

"Carnival Row" stars Orlando Bloom as a police inspector and Cara Delevingne as one of the many fae beings who live in an oppressive, steampunk-esque city. Production on the sophomore season began in late 2019 only for the pandemic to force Hollywood to come to a screeching halt. Erik Oleson, who took over as showrunner for Season 2 after series creator Travis Beacham departed, told Screen Rant that the pandemic made him, Prime Video, and the production company Legendary come to the same conclusion as delays went on.

"There were a lot of people under contract that would have been unable to go get other jobs and feed their families and it was the right moral decision for the cast and crew to let them go get work rather than hold them to contracts and tie them up," Oleson explained. The last season of "Carnival Row" premiered in February 2023 and the finale aired the following month.