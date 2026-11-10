5 Stranger Things Characters Who Could Return In The Spin-Off Series Other Worlds

Netflix is returning to "Stranger Things," with the streamer announcing a new prequel series set nearly 30 years before the original show. But showrunners Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Kate Trefry may not be the only people returning to the franchise. Plenty of other characters in "Stranger Things" were alive 30 years before the events of the original series, and any one of them could make an appearance in "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure."

After Netflix announced the new series, the Duffer Brothers provided a few clues about how it may connect to what we've seen so far. "It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new ... actually, we're not allowed to say any more," they told Tudum. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer revealed that "Other Worlds" will take place in a new town — Marion, Nevada — in 1955.

Notably, this places "Other Worlds" in the timeline just four years before "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" takes place. This canon stage play established the backstory of Vecna, aka Henry Creel, and featured younger versions of many of the adult characters from "Stranger Things," including Dr. Brenner, Joyce Byers, and Jim Hopper. Since the timeline isn't too far removed from that play, there's a strong chance we could see these characters (and more) in the prequel series.