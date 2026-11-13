Despite Its All-Star Cast, You Probably Never Heard Of This Princess Bride Remake Series

It might seem inconceivable to believe that "The Princess Bride," a beloved fantasy-comedy-romance movie with a devoted cult following, could have been remade with an all-star cast without everyone knowing about it — but that's exactly what happened. In 2020, a glittering line-up of Hollywood stars came together to create "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," a serialized remake composed of charming homemade clips shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by Jason Reitman to support the World Central Kitchen charity, which provided relief to restaurants affected by the widespread pandemic lockdowns, "Home Movie: The Princess Bride" attracted a ton of big names, including Adam Sandler, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, David Spade, Dennis Haysbert, Nicholas Braun, Zazie Beetz, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Pine, Sarah Cooper, Jason Segel, Taika Waititi, Tiffany Haddish and many more. The late "Princess Bride" director Rob Reiner also appeared in the series, as did original film actor Fred Savage.

"Home Movie: The Princess Bride" aired on Quibi, a streamer that produced short-form content for mobile users in 2020 — and that's probably why you may not have heard about it. Unfortunately, Quibi shut down just a few months after its debut.