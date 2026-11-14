5 Harry Potter Characters Cut From The Movies That Can Appear In The HBO Series

The movie adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" includes Barty Crouch Sr. (Roger Lloyd Pack), but not Barty's unfortunate house elf Winky. Winky is an elf who has fully bought into the idea that her rightful place in the world is as a wizard's slave; after Barty frees her as a punishment, Winky succumbs to alcoholism and self-pity.

Hermione Granger tries to convince Winky that it's good to be free, that she shouldn't think so highly of her former master, but Winky doesn't budge. It's a deeply uncomfortable subplot, perhaps the most controversial story choice in all of the books, but it does provide some fascinating insight into the dark side of the wizarding world. Winky shows that Voldemort is hardly the only problem with wizard society, that bigotry and exploitation can thrive even without the Dark Lord around.

The "Harry Potter" show can explore Winky's internalized bigotry and Hermione's resulting attempt to free the elves by starting the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare. No one knows what the show will do yet, but one thing's clear: House elves play a major role in "Goblet of Fire," so they should definitely be included in Season 4 of the show.