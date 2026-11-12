The Rings Of Power Season 3, Episode 4 Kills Off A Main Character In A Powerful Moment

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4. Proceed accordingly.

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4, "Gundabad," Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Marnûkh (Adam Young) head to the Orc fortress of Gundabad in an attempt to rescue an Elven smith. The Frodo, Sam, and Gollum vibes are strong as the trio travels to the fortress, with Galadriel focused on her quest and Arondir and Marnûkh at odds every step of the way. But this Second Age adventure takes a much darker turn. In the end, the Elven smith they're trying to reach is dead. Then, as the episode draws to a close, horror of horrors, Sauron appears on the scene, Marnûkh is lost, and Arondir is killed by a Nazgnagôl at the Dark Lord's orders.

The Elf's death is even more impactful because his killer is revealed to be none other than Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The youngster is the son of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), a mortal whom Arondir fell in love with back in Season 1. By the finale of Season 2, the Númenóreans have turned Theo's outpost into a military base. After the five-year time jump (and soft reboot) heading into Season 3, we find Theo chopping wood in thraldom, a fate that pushes him to jump at the opportunity to get one of Sauron's fancy Rings of Power. That leads straight to the rooftop of Gundabad, where Theo (now a ring-bearing Nazgnagôl, an early form of the Nazgûl) kills the very Elf who was looking out for him for so long.