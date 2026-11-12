The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's Lossoth References Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 1 – "Marnûkh"

"The Rings of Power" Season 3 has arrived, and right in the first episode, things get moving quickly. One of the biggest additions is the arrival of the Nazgnagôl. These are proto-versions of the Nazgûl from "The Lord of the Rings" who are still in their human form — they have Rings of Power, but they haven't turned into the ghoulish creatures we know and love from "The Lord of the Rings" yet. Halfway through Episode 1, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) fights one of these new Ring-servants of Sauron. When she tells Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about the encounter afterward, she says, "I fear he may have been king of the Lossoth."

The reference comes out of nowhere, and it's never explained. Who are the Lossoth? While the "Rings of Power" show is set in the Second Age of Tolkien's world, the reference is to a part of the author's legendarium set thousands of years later during the Third Age. In the appendices of "The Return of the King," one of Aragorn's royal ancestors named Arvedui is defeated by the Witch-king (the same guy Éowyn kills in the movie by the same name). Arvedui flees north until he finds the Lossoth. How far north? Basically, if you look at the Middle-earth map and go straight above the Shire by about 300 miles (until you hit the top), you find an area called the Forodwaith. That's where the Lossoth live.