How To Watch Tom Selleck's Jesse Stone Movies For Free
It wasn't that long ago that Tom Selleck finished "Blue Bloods," which centered on the Reagan family and their various jobs in law enforcement. As fans know, Selleck played Frank Reagan, the New York City Police Commissioner. But "Blue Bloods" wasn't the only role that required Selleck to navigate the fictional legal system. In 2005, he starred in "Jesse Stone: Stone Cold," kicking off his long-running turn as Jesse Stone, a former LAPD officer with a troubled past.
Selleck has starred in nine total "Jesse Stone" movies, which are based on the novels by Robert B. Parker. His most recent, "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise," premiered in 2015. Although it's been a while since Selleck stepped into the role, it's very easy to re-experience the catalog he's built, as eight of the nine movies are available to watch on YouTube for free. The only one that isn't available for free is "Stone Cold," which requires users to buy or rent it. Still, YouTube appears to be the best option for "Jesse Stone" fans to get their fix.
Fortunately, if Selleck has his way, fans will eventually have something new to look forward to.
Tom Selleck wants to do more Jesse Stone movies
While speaking with TV Insider in 2024, Tom Selleck expressed his interest in returning to the "Jesse Stone" universe. "It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie]," Selleck said about his post-"Blue Bloods" plans. But won't worry, it wouldn't be the last one because, he said, "everybody loves it." He continued, "Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later."
So far, a 10th "Jesse Stone" movie has yet to be officially announced, but there is an untitled "Jesse Stone" project currently listed on Selleck's IMDb page. However, it's unclear when or if fans will get to see it, as it appears to be very early in the development process. It's listed as being produced by the Hallmark Channel, which is where the last "Jesse Stone" movie aired after the first eight aired on CBS.
"I never understood CBS's decision since the movies were doing well," Selleck told TV Insider in 2015 about the move. "I knew the franchise was still viable. We averaged 14 million viewers over the years. I was looking for an offer that would keep the production's quality and Hallmark stepped up."