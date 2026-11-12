How To Watch Tom Selleck's Jesse Stone Movies For Free

It wasn't that long ago that Tom Selleck finished "Blue Bloods," which centered on the Reagan family and their various jobs in law enforcement. As fans know, Selleck played Frank Reagan, the New York City Police Commissioner. But "Blue Bloods" wasn't the only role that required Selleck to navigate the fictional legal system. In 2005, he starred in "Jesse Stone: Stone Cold," kicking off his long-running turn as Jesse Stone, a former LAPD officer with a troubled past.

Selleck has starred in nine total "Jesse Stone" movies, which are based on the novels by Robert B. Parker. His most recent, "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise," premiered in 2015. Although it's been a while since Selleck stepped into the role, it's very easy to re-experience the catalog he's built, as eight of the nine movies are available to watch on YouTube for free. The only one that isn't available for free is "Stone Cold," which requires users to buy or rent it. Still, YouTube appears to be the best option for "Jesse Stone" fans to get their fix.

Fortunately, if Selleck has his way, fans will eventually have something new to look forward to.