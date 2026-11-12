Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2 Sets 2027 Release Date On Paramount+

The twin Avatars will return in the new year. Paramount+ has set a Friday, May 21, 2027 global premiere date for Book 2 of "Avatar: Seven Havens," titled "Discovery," TVLine has learned.

"Book 2: Discovery" will consist of 13 episodes. The first three episodes will be available to stream on May 21, followed by Episodes 4–6 on May 28, Episodes 7–9 on June 4, and Episodes 10–13 on June 11.

Looking even further ahead, "Avatar: Seven Havens" is expected to drop Book 3, which also consists of 13 episodes, later in 2027. The series will ultimately conclude with Book 4. All 13 episodes of Book 1 are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Voice actors confirmed to be returning for Book 2 include Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

From Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios, "Avatar: Seven Havens" is co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who executive-produce alongside Ethan Spaulding. News of Book 2's release date was revealed during a Reddit AMA with Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi.