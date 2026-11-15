One of the most exciting moments in "Slow Horses" Season 6 comes in the penultimate episode, when Sid (Olivia Cooke) and River (Jack Lowden) finally smooch, the culmination of a budding romance that had been interrupted for several seasons while Sid was presumed dead. It was a momentous moment — and it wasn't even originally supposed to happen. According to Cooke, the kiss was improvised.

"It wasn't in the script," Cooke told Town & Country. Speaking about the scene in Episode 5 in which the two Slough House spies find a moment to talk about their feelings, Cooke revealed that there was no lip-locking in the script. "And once we'd rehearsed it, Jack and I were just like, 'I think it needs that. It needs that crescendo. It needs that button. You need to know that.' We need to give the audience that. They've waited this long."

Although the season is "supposed to be Sid's happy ever after," as Cooke told GQ, the next and final episode of the season reveals another twist. River gets poisoned, and his and Sid's ultimate fates will remain unknown until Season 7 of the show hits Apple TV. Worst-case scenario, it'll have been a good thing they got that unscripted kiss in already.