The Gilded Age Stars React To Forbidden Romances Forming In Season 4: 'It's A Dangerous Game'
"The Gilded Age" celebrated Peggy and William's nuptials on Sunday with an appropriately extravagant wedding, while two other intriguing relationships bloomed in the shadows.
Let's start with Ada and Dr. Reginald Harris (played by "24" star and car insurance aficionado Dennis Haysbert), one of William's professors from medical school. Ada's interaction with Dr. Harris at the wedding is brief, but there's a sweet, flirtatious energy to their meeting that begs to be explored — and explored it shall be.
"He's such a lovely man, and that voice, oh my God!" Cynthia Nixon tells TVLine. "He was our director Sally Richardson's idea. I think she wanted to give Ada someone that was really gorgeous, you know what I mean? Someone magnetic and so undeniable to really sweep her off her feet."
When Haysbert's casting in Season 4 was first announced by HBO, William's mentor was teased to be making a "surprising connection" during his time on the show, and that connection has now been revealed. Ada has always followed her heart, and she will continue to do so, but any potential courtship will certainly be tested by the societal stigma surrounding interracial relationships in the 1880s.
"Even though she has grown up and become more worldly as she has stepped into her wealth and position in the family, Ada still maintains that kind of girlish innocence," Nixon adds. "I think you have to be a little naive to keep walking forward with this relationship, trying to ignore what it would mean not only for you personally, but also for your family at large."
Oscar's relationship with Lee Klein will be prove to be 'a real balancing act'
Meanwhile, another romance is brewing between Oscar and Lee Klein (played by James Scully), the apprentice to famous artist William Merritt Chase. Like Ada and Dr. Harris, this new couple's first interaction is brief, but it's loaded with subtext. "Maybe I can persuade you to the merits of art," Lee tells Oscar when they meet at the van Rhijns' first salon, and Oscar says he's welcome to try.
Blake Ritson is choosing to celebrate his character's new romance, especially with the dark cloud that's been hanging over his head ever since the sudden death of John Adams last season.
"Having seen Oscar, in his own words, descending to the innermost circles of hell for two seasons, this rollercoaster just going steadily down, it's been fantastic [to have this new relationship]," Ritson tells TVLine. "I've loved this season where he's just on a really hedonistic run. He's canoodling and cocktailing and dancing."
That said, Ritson is painfully aware of the precarious situation in which Oscar is putting himself — and his wife.
"To forge a relationship in society like that, it's a dangerous game," Ritson says. "There are such huge social and legal ramifications, were anything to even progress to the stage of being gossip. Gossip is a very potent force in society. There's a quote from Edith Wharton about society being a small and slippery pyramid. It's very easy to fall off the top, and [Oscar and Enid have] just reached the social apex, so they do have to be careful. This is a point of contention between the two of them: How does one engage in a relationship but keep oneself entirely safe at the same time? It's a real balancing act, for sure."
Elsewhere on The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 3...
- Bertha uses Agnes' less-than-flattering interview in the Ladies' Home Journal to convince the Heritage Society that she and George would be more suitable hosts for President Cleveland's welcome dinner, a heinous act of social warfare for which Agnes will not stand. The episode ends with Agnes marching across the street to give Bertha a piece of her mind, and were it not for Ada tempering her sister's fury, we feel like Agnes would give Bertha a lot more than that.
- Jack steps even further into society this week, dropping a cool $1,000 on a painting at Oscar and Enid's salon, where he also catches the attention of a young woman named Fiona Summer (played by Maggie Kuntz). Sorry, Bridget!
- At that same salon, Carrie Astor also mentions that her mother was trying to pair her up with Larry. He doesn't seem completely disinterested, but we'd much rather see him patch things up with Marian. Does that couple really need any more obstacles at this point?
What do you think of the new relationships introduced on this week's "Gilded Age"? And how incredible was William and Peggy's wedding? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 4, Episode 3 below.