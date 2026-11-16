"The Gilded Age" celebrated Peggy and William's nuptials on Sunday with an appropriately extravagant wedding, while two other intriguing relationships bloomed in the shadows.

Let's start with Ada and Dr. Reginald Harris (played by "24" star and car insurance aficionado Dennis Haysbert), one of William's professors from medical school. Ada's interaction with Dr. Harris at the wedding is brief, but there's a sweet, flirtatious energy to their meeting that begs to be explored — and explored it shall be.

"He's such a lovely man, and that voice, oh my God!" Cynthia Nixon tells TVLine. "He was our director Sally Richardson's idea. I think she wanted to give Ada someone that was really gorgeous, you know what I mean? Someone magnetic and so undeniable to really sweep her off her feet."

When Haysbert's casting in Season 4 was first announced by HBO, William's mentor was teased to be making a "surprising connection" during his time on the show, and that connection has now been revealed. Ada has always followed her heart, and she will continue to do so, but any potential courtship will certainly be tested by the societal stigma surrounding interracial relationships in the 1880s.

"Even though she has grown up and become more worldly as she has stepped into her wealth and position in the family, Ada still maintains that kind of girlish innocence," Nixon adds. "I think you have to be a little naive to keep walking forward with this relationship, trying to ignore what it would mean not only for you personally, but also for your family at large."