It's a treat to see Morgan Freeman on the small screen in Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness," but what people often forget is that he was actually pretty prolific on TV back in the '80s, and a notable role from that era was in one of the best daytime soap operas of all time: "Another World." Freeman was in 23 episodes of the long-running NBC soap, which aired nearly 9,000 episodes during the 35 years it was on the air.

Freeman's character, architect Roy Bingham, arrived in the fictional Bay City in an episode that premiered on October 12, 1982. Sounding exactly like the Freeman that audiences know and love today but sporting a very '80s haircut, Roy was hired by Steve Frame and Quinn Harding to work at their construction company.

The confident Roy eventually married Henrietta Morgan and the two moved to Chicago. Freeman's final appearance in "Another World" came on 14, May 1984. He would achieve breakout film success three years later when he appeared in the crime thriller "Street Smart," earning an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.