Morgan Freeman Had A Short Stint On An Incredibly Popular Daytime Soap Opera
It's a treat to see Morgan Freeman on the small screen in Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness," but what people often forget is that he was actually pretty prolific on TV back in the '80s, and a notable role from that era was in one of the best daytime soap operas of all time: "Another World." Freeman was in 23 episodes of the long-running NBC soap, which aired nearly 9,000 episodes during the 35 years it was on the air.
Freeman's character, architect Roy Bingham, arrived in the fictional Bay City in an episode that premiered on October 12, 1982. Sounding exactly like the Freeman that audiences know and love today but sporting a very '80s haircut, Roy was hired by Steve Frame and Quinn Harding to work at their construction company.
The confident Roy eventually married Henrietta Morgan and the two moved to Chicago. Freeman's final appearance in "Another World" came on 14, May 1984. He would achieve breakout film success three years later when he appeared in the crime thriller "Street Smart," earning an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.
Morgan Freeman is not a fan of soap operas
Despite having appeared in "Another World," Morgan Freeman is not actually a fan of soap operas. "Never have been," he said during a 2000 interview with The Guardian, though he understands how important soaps are because of the interactions soap actors have with viewers. "You walk into a supermarket and some woman comes up to you and starts telling you what you should be doing, what decisions you should be making... 'What's the matter with you? Why don't you marry that girl!' They're living it."
Freeman has some competition for the title of the most famous "Another World" alum. Lots of other notable actors (including Kelsey Grammer, Giancarlo Esposito, Christine Baranski, Jean Smart, and Luke Perry) also had stints on the show. In 1987, a young Brad Pitt played a basketball player called Chris in three episodes of "Another World" in what was his first credited role. Freeman and Pitt both went on to win Academy Awards, making them part of a group of Oscar-winning actors who got their start on TV.