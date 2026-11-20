5 Famous Celebrities You Forgot Guest-Starred On Taxi
"Taxi" had one of the most accomplished and talented casts of any show from its era (1978-1983). Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, and Andy Kaufman appeared in all 114 episodes of the ABC sitcom, and Christopher Lloyd joined them for 84 of those. While it may have been intimidating for some lesser-accomplished guest actors to walk onto the Sunshine Cab Company garage set, "Taxi" welcomed some of the biggest names from all corners of the entertainment world.
For this list, we singled out actors who only dropped in for an episode or two, excluding recurring roles like those played by Rhea Perlman and Vincent Schiavelli. We'd also love to honor Carol Kane's hilarious performance as Simka Gravas, but she appeared on the show 27 times and so hardly qualifies as a "guest." Even the biggest names fade with time, and it's almost been half a century since some of their episodes aired. Despite how famous they all were and still are, we're sure some of us who were around back then have since forgotten about these illustrious "Taxi" guest stars.
Ted Danson
Ted Danson's guest appearance on "Taxi" came seven months before "Cheers" made him a household name, but we might never have known Sam Malone without Vincenzo Senaca. Vincenzo was the flamboyant, trendy hairdresser Danson played on Season 4, Episode 18 of "Taxi," titled "The Unkindest Cut." Elaine Nardo (Marilu Henner) goes to Vincenzo's expensive salon before a big night out, only to be left with a comically bad dye job, perm, and cut. Some of her male co-workers follow her back to the salon to confront Vincenzo, and Louie (Danny DeVito) ends up dumping a bowl of red dye on Vincenzo's head.
Danson's guest spot caught the attention of "Taxi" producers and writers Glen and Les Charles and James Burrows, who would go on to create "Cheers" for NBC. Danson has said publicly that his one-off appearance on "Taxi" led directly to his casting as Sam Malone. In a 2012 GQ oral history about "Cheers," Danson recalled, "I got called in at the last second to do a guest spot on 'Taxi,' and Jimmy, Les, and Glen were on the Paramount lot, putting together 'Cheers.' I ran over and met them. It was one of the few times that I didn't doubt myself — even though it took a month to get the part." Danson bested Fred Dryer and William Devane in that long audition process, and proved to be the right choice. He received Emmy nominations in the best lead actor in a comedy category for all 11 seasons of "Cheers," winning in 1990 and 1993.
George Wendt
It's hard to imagine "Cheers" without George Wendt's Norm Peterson sitting at the corner of the bar, but a guest spot on "Taxi" was one of a few happenstances that spawned Wendt's beloved character.
Wendt played an exterminator on "Taxi" Season 3, Episode 20. He's hired by Louie to wipe out an infestation of cockroaches in the dispatcher's office, but his tactics ultimately prove ineffective against the pests. Like Ted Danson, George Wendt owes his casting on "Cheers" in part to his familiarity with the Charles/Burrows/Charles team from his appearance on "Taxi." When his agent learned of the upcoming audition for Norm (originally named George), he reminded Wendt that he had enjoyed working with the nascent show's creative team on "Taxi." In a 2010 interview with Saltwire, Wendt recalled, "He said it's really a small role but you like these guys, Jim Burrows and Glen Charles, you had a good time with them on 'Taxi' so you should go ahead and go in for it."
Wendt's extermination plot line is the B-story in an episode that centers around cab company mechanic Latka Gravas (Andy Kaufman). Latka adopts a smooth-talking alter ego to make himself seem less of a "cute foreigner" and more desirable to American women, and Kaufman's brilliant playacting as Vic Ferrari kind of overshadows what Wendt, DeVito, and everyone else on set were doing during this episode.
Lassie the dog
The two-part Season 2 episode of "Taxi" titled "Fantasy Borough" was a crossover of sorts with "Fantasy Island" that begins with Tony Banta (Tony Danza) giving a ride to "Fantasy Island" star Hervé Villechaize. When he swings by the garage to pick up some photos he left in the cab, the main characters are inspired to come up with their own fantasy scenarios. Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito) dreams that he is the last wealthy American after the Great Depression hits, with Marilu Henner as his wife and an entertainment empire that includes Lassie and Snoopy as its stars.
His fantasy sequence is of him firing Lassie for her declining popularity and marketability. She does a couple of tricks, then slinks ashamedly from the room before hopping up on the couch for a quick kiss. Nine different Rough Collies (all male) played Lassie in the character's history, but Louie's Great Depression timeline is a bit off. English author Eric Knight created the canine star in a 1938 short story that became the hit film "Lassie Come Home" five years later. The stock market crashed in 1929, and the Great Depression had come and gone by the time Lassie became a star. It would have been more apt to frame the early Lassie years with a reference to World War II or the budding Cold War.
Penny Marshall
Penny Marshall is the only guest star on this list who appeared on "Taxi" as themselves and not a fictional character. Marshall was already famous for playing Laverne De Fazio on the formerly No. 1-rated show "Laverne & Shirley" when she landed her guest spot on "Taxi" in 1983. Penny is interested in the same luxury apartment as Louie, but the co-op board doesn't consider her show business career to be upstanding employment.
When she mentions that her show includes physical comedy, one board member requests that Marshall perform an impression of a chicken. Marshall does so gamely and enthusiastically, but the board tells her they're not willing to rent to an entertainer, no matter how talented or successful. Marshall was always willing to play herself on other popular shows, from "Carol Burnett & Company" in 1979 to "Portlandia" in 2012. She admitted that it wasn't hard to play fictionalized versions of herself, since her fictional characters were mostly versions of her anyway.
In an interview published in the Los Angeles Times two days after Marshall died in 2018, she said, "I was in an episode of 'Mork and Mindy,' I was in an episode of 'Taxi, I was in an episode of 'Bosom Buddies' — you name it, if it was on the [Paramount] lot, I ran from my stage to their stage. They said, 'You'll be yourself.' What else am I? This is what I am." "Laverne & Shirley" ended four months after Marshall's appearance on "Taxi," and she had tremendous success as a film director over the next decade. In that span, she helmed "Big," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Awakenings," and "A League of Their Own."
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks only appeared once on "Taxi," but his character is very important to the show's lore. In 1982, the same year his breakout series "Bosom Buddies" ended and Hanks beat up the Fonz on "Happy Days," he appeared near the end of "Taxi" Season 4. Hanks popped up in the first half of a two-part, multi-decade flashback episode titled "The Road Not Taken." When Elaine gathers the cabbies to ask for advice about an impending big life decision, each main character shares a pivotal moment from their past that led them to where they are now. The segment for Jim Ignatowski (Christopher Lloyd) takes us back to his college years at Harvard, where we learn that Jim was a straight-laced young man with a dormant compulsive personality.
Hanks plays Jim's stoner roommate Gordon, who — along with Jim's girlfriend Heather (Wendy Phillips) — cajoles the teetotaling Jim into trying a cannabis brownie. One bite pulls him back for another, and we're led to believe that this first taste was all it took to trigger a lifetime of self-destructive behavior. Hanks' character is there solely to apply some friendly peer pressure, and at no point does Jim in either timeline blame Gordon for his own choices.