Penny Marshall is the only guest star on this list who appeared on "Taxi" as themselves and not a fictional character. Marshall was already famous for playing Laverne De Fazio on the formerly No. 1-rated show "Laverne & Shirley" when she landed her guest spot on "Taxi" in 1983. Penny is interested in the same luxury apartment as Louie, but the co-op board doesn't consider her show business career to be upstanding employment.

When she mentions that her show includes physical comedy, one board member requests that Marshall perform an impression of a chicken. Marshall does so gamely and enthusiastically, but the board tells her they're not willing to rent to an entertainer, no matter how talented or successful. Marshall was always willing to play herself on other popular shows, from "Carol Burnett & Company" in 1979 to "Portlandia" in 2012. She admitted that it wasn't hard to play fictionalized versions of herself, since her fictional characters were mostly versions of her anyway.

In an interview published in the Los Angeles Times two days after Marshall died in 2018, she said, "I was in an episode of 'Mork and Mindy,' I was in an episode of 'Taxi, I was in an episode of 'Bosom Buddies' — you name it, if it was on the [Paramount] lot, I ran from my stage to their stage. They said, 'You'll be yourself.' What else am I? This is what I am." "Laverne & Shirley" ended four months after Marshall's appearance on "Taxi," and she had tremendous success as a film director over the next decade. In that span, she helmed "Big," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Awakenings," and "A League of Their Own."