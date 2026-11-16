The future of "Reasonable Doubt" is no longer in question: Hulu has renewed the legal drama for Season 5, ahead of its Season 4 finale, TVLine has confirmed.

The show's current fourth season has become its most-watched yet, according to Hulu. This renewal also means that "Reasonable Doubt" will become the second longest-running Hulu original drama series, lagging behind only "The Handmaid's Tale."

Created by Raamla Mohamed Hunter, the Onyx Collective series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart, a high-profile criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles. Season 4 has taken "Reasonable Doubt" to a dark place, building off the Season 3 finale cliffhanger, in which Monica — the manager of a former child star whom Jax defended — opened fire at the law firm. And things only got worse for Jax from there.

"With Jax's most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival ... or collapse of the firm," reads the official Season 4 logline. "As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?"

"Reasonable Doubt" also stars McKinley Freeman as Jax's husband Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as investigator Daniel Kim, Angela Grovey as Jax's assistant Krystal Walters, Durrell "Tank" Babbs as Jax's R&B artist client Eric Cropper, and Meagan Good as District Attorney Regina Harris.

Hunter serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore, Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina, Tamara Gregory, and Erika L. Johnson.