"The Body" has hit a nerve with audiences around the world, reaching number one on Netflix's global chart shortly after its premiere in November. The show deftly blends teen drama with psychological horror elements to show the very real terrors of being a teenage girl. Created by Quinn Shephard, who also developed the Hulu hidden gem "Under the Bridge," the series follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls who are thrown into chaos when a member of their dance team falls into a coma.

With eight episodes in its first season, "The Body" makes for a quick binge. But once you tear through those episodes, what's next? If you're in the mood for more teen drama with a dark edge, we've got you covered. Shows set in the 1990s and 2000s are all the rage these days, so there's more where that came from, and YA horror never gets old, so this list dabbles in that genre, as well. If "The Body" is right up your alley, here are five more shows you should watch.