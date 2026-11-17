5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Body
"The Body" has hit a nerve with audiences around the world, reaching number one on Netflix's global chart shortly after its premiere in November. The show deftly blends teen drama with psychological horror elements to show the very real terrors of being a teenage girl. Created by Quinn Shephard, who also developed the Hulu hidden gem "Under the Bridge," the series follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls who are thrown into chaos when a member of their dance team falls into a coma.
With eight episodes in its first season, "The Body" makes for a quick binge. But once you tear through those episodes, what's next? If you're in the mood for more teen drama with a dark edge, we've got you covered. Shows set in the 1990s and 2000s are all the rage these days, so there's more where that came from, and YA horror never gets old, so this list dabbles in that genre, as well. If "The Body" is right up your alley, here are five more shows you should watch.
Yellowjackets
The Showtime series "Yellowjackets" is the perfect companion for "The Body." Both shows follow a close-knit group of teen girls faced with a series of horrific circumstances. In "Yellowjackets," our protagonists are a high school soccer team whose plane crash-lands in the wilderness. Trapped there with no prospect of rescue on the horizon, the girls must fight to survive, creating a feral, uniquely spiritual society in the wake of the disaster.
Like "The Body," "Yellowjackets" prominently features queer women and explores sexual awakening in the midst of its many horrors. The cast of the series is exceptional, and their chemistry is part of what makes "Yellowjackets" special. The interplay between the characters in the '90s crash timeline and the present day is fascinating, and the show does a brilliant job exploring the cost of survival. The '90s soundtrack brings an added touch of nostalgia, though the show never falls into the trap of putting the past on a pedestal.
Elite
"The Body" illustrates what happens when a tight-knit community with its own social rules is invaded by outsiders. Class is certainly relevant to the story, as Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) and Leo (Jackson Kelly) come from a different background than most of their peers. In the Spanish series "Elite," which is sort of like a darker take on "Gossip Girl," social hierarchies are explored via juicy murder mysteries.
The series follows three scholarship students attending a wealthy private school called Las Encinas. As the three newbies immerse themselves in the social scenes, they find themselves caught up in a web of dangerous mysteries. Each season of the show begins with a murder or some other sort of crime, and the mystery unspools in a non-linear fashion from there. "Elite" came to an end after eight seasons on Netflix, and it was able to maintain its quality throughout. Though cast changes were frequent, the new batches of students were always compelling enough to smooth over any ripples.
Carrie
While "The Body" isn't based on an existing property, it utilizes several classic teen horror tropes familiar to fans of the genre. If you're looking for some teen horror adapted from a certified classic, check out Mike Flanagan's take on Stephen King's "Carrie," which brings the source material into the modern day.
Flanagan's series adds another layer to the story by using a documentary-style framing device that narrates the series through the events of the infamous prom night sequence. Since most people already know what happens then, Flanagan takes it upon himself to explore the tale through a new lens, illustrating the online dimension of bullying today and the prevalence of violence in schools.
"Carrie" makes several big changes from Stephen King's book, including in that climactic sequence, which distinguishes Flanagan's take from previous adaptations. Summer H. Howell gives an amazing performance as the title character, while Flanagan mainstay Samantha Sloyan gives Carrie's villainous mother a softer side despite her religious fanaticism.
Cruel Summer
If you love the setting of "The Body" and its exploration of devious teenage minds, then "Cruel Summer" should be your next watch. The Freeform anthology series follows a different teen mystery in both its seasons. In Season 1, set between 1993 and 1995, the disappearance of a popular girl in a Texas town sparks a glow-up in her shy classmate. In Season 2, set between 1999 and 2000, a sex scandal and murder shocks a small Washington town, upsetting the equilibrium between an ambitious coder and her charming exchange student.
The mysteries in "Cruel Summer" are expertly plotted, keeping you guessing throughout. Both existing seasons (a third is in development) weave compelling yarns about the complex nature of teenage girlhood, with the knotty relationships between the female protagonists driving these stories forward. The POV changes multiple times per episode, and its complicated timeline requires rapt attention. It's worth it, though, for the jaw-dropping reveals and the riveting character drama.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
While the original "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series was a cheery, wholesome affair, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," one of the best Netflix shows based on comics, takes a darker approach to the source material. If you like the spooky, small-town vibes of "The Body," then "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" should be a good fit.
The series stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a witch about to turn 16. When faced with the choice between her mortal life and her witchy one, she refuses to deny either part of her identity, going to a normal high school during the day and a supernatural school at night. If dark academia TV shows are your thing, this is a must-watch.
Sabrina faces a classic supernatural teen dilemma, attempting to manage high school concerns alongside bigger issues of life, death, and demonkind. The show's witchy aesthetic is fantastic, and Shipka is pitch-perfect in the title role, balancing Sabrina's charming, sweet side with her dangerous connection to the underworld.