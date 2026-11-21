Fans of "Yellowstone" undoubtedly recognize Kelly Reilly. Since 2018, Reilly has played Beth Dutton on the hit Taylor Sheridan series and the ongoing spin-off show "Dutton Ranch." A few years before starring on the neo-Western, however, Reilly was the lead of a different sort of genre show. She led "Black Box," a medical drama that aired for just one season and has been largely forgotten.

Reilly, an English actress whose other notable credits include the British crime drama "Above Suspicion" and playing Mary Morstan in the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes movies, portrays Dr. Catherine Black in the ABC series "Black Box." Catherine is a gifted neurologist with a secret; she has bipolar disorder, and only Dr. Helen Hartramph, her psychologist played by Vanessa Redgrave, knows. The episodes follow Catherine as she treats patients while also dealing with her own condition.

"There is still a lot of shame attached to mental disease, and it's something that is biological, so there should be a lot more open-mindedness," Reilly told Vanity Fair. "This show can only be a good thing."

Critics disagreed. While some reviews praised the series' intentions and Reilly's performance, "Black Box" got dinged for being a slog, unintentionally silly, and overly familiar. Variety compared it unfavorably to "House," which like "Black Box" was also executive produced by Bryan Singer. TVLine's write-up of the "Black Box" premiere worried that it would be too campy and might get canceled quickly. We called it.