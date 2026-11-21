Brought to life through the puppetry of the Jim Henson Company, "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" is a prequel to the 1982 movie "The Dark Crystal." While the quality of the puppetry on display deserves plenty of praise, the 10-episode Netflix series also boasts an all-star cast of actors.

The voice cast is led by Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Egerton is best known for his work as the star of the Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" and the protagonist in the "Kingsman" film franchise. Emmanuel made a name for herself on "Game of Thrones" as Missandei. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy's work in "The Queen's Gambit" helped launch her career as a movie star. And that's just the beginning of the show's impressive ensemble.

Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" universe, is one of the most well-known names in the "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" cast. The dark fantasy series also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Isaacs, both of whom were mainstays in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise as Bellatrix Lestrange and Lucius Malfoy, respectively. The ensemble even features actors from some of the best sketch comedy shows, including Bill Hader, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andy Samberg. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also recognize various names in the voice cast for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," such as Benedict Wong, Hannah John-Kamen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Ralph Ineson, among others.