This Netflix Dark Fantasy Show Boasted One Of The Most Impressive All-Star Casts Ever
Brought to life through the puppetry of the Jim Henson Company, "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" is a prequel to the 1982 movie "The Dark Crystal." While the quality of the puppetry on display deserves plenty of praise, the 10-episode Netflix series also boasts an all-star cast of actors.
The voice cast is led by Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Egerton is best known for his work as the star of the Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" and the protagonist in the "Kingsman" film franchise. Emmanuel made a name for herself on "Game of Thrones" as Missandei. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy's work in "The Queen's Gambit" helped launch her career as a movie star. And that's just the beginning of the show's impressive ensemble.
Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" universe, is one of the most well-known names in the "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" cast. The dark fantasy series also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Isaacs, both of whom were mainstays in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise as Bellatrix Lestrange and Lucius Malfoy, respectively. The ensemble even features actors from some of the best sketch comedy shows, including Bill Hader, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andy Samberg. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also recognize various names in the voice cast for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," such as Benedict Wong, Hannah John-Kamen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Ralph Ineson, among others.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was a Kingsman reunion
Alongside Lillie Jeffrey, Reg Poerscout-Edgerton was one of the casting directors for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." Before the Netflix series, Poerscout-Edgerton had worked on the "Kingsman" movie franchise, which gave "The Dark Crystal" lead voice actor, Taron Egerton, his big break. And Poerscout-Edgerton and Egerton have a long history of working together. He also cast Egerton in "Eddie the Eagle" and "Rocketman" and went on to choose the actor to lead the Apple TV movie "Tetris."
"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" featured two other actors from the "Kingsman" series: Mark Hamill and Mark Strong. Strong played Merlin and shared several scenes with Egerton in the first two "Kingsman" films, as their characters work together in the story. Hamill appeared in the franchise's first installment, "Kingsman: The Secret Service," as Professor Arnold, but he and Egerton didn't meet during that film. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Egerton said he was "heartbroken" about not having met Hamill during production on "Kingsman." The two, however, participated in the Comic-Con panel for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" that year, finally uniting to share their love for their new movie.