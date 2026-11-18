The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Episode 6 Recap — Everyone Is Trauma Bonding
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 forces a ton of trauma bonding on its sprawling cast of characters — the most prominent being the twisted relationship between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the elf is tortured in Barad-dûr after being caught by orcs at the end of Episode 5.
Meanwhile, Galadriel gets a brand new travel companion in Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) after her previous friends were either killed — RIP Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) — or captured. And while we don't see him this episode, Marnûkh (Adam Young) is still rotting away in Gundabad somewhere; here's hoping everyone's favorite orc makes it out alive before the end of the season!
Then there's the brotherly discord over in Khazad-dûm. If anyone's in need of therapy, it's definitely Durin IV (Owain Arthur), given everything he's been through in the show so far. Whether he ends up getting it or not, things are clearly heating up now that we're into the back half of the season.
Galadriel's new travel buddy
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 picks up with Galadriel fleeing from Sauron's forces in the Greenwood, and, while it looks like she's gotten away scot-free, it isn't long before Theo catches her off guard. Although he attacks her, he begs her for her help, explaining that he can't take the ring off and complaining: "Sauron lied to me." Theo, his nickname is literally "the Deceiver" — what did you expect? Anyway, Galadriel herself removes the ring, but Theo is weakened in the process.
Clearly, she's feeling some residual guilt over Arondir's death at the end of Episode 4, because she agrees to help him. The pair travel to the woods that will eventually become Lothlórien, and they bond over their respective trauma; Galadriel tells him she's never been able to return to the place after losing Celeborn and instead "spent an age hunting for the evil that I thought took him." It's something Theo clearly relates to, because he responds by saying it's "easier to chase the darkness than face what you'd already lost."
He's obviously referring to the death of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), the loss of his peaceful life in the Southlands, and his decision to join Sauron. Now, though, Theo wants to destroy his ring in order to free himself — but will he be strong enough to go through with it?
Real Housewives of Barad-dûr
Things get catty between Sauron and Celeborn, as the Dark Lord tries to manipulate his prisoner into spilling secrets by getting into his head about Galadriel. Sauron teases him, pointing out that she preferred to go hunting for him rather than look for her lost husband. Luckily, all those years in prison cemented Celeborn's fortitude, who says Galadriel chose to marry him for a hill and "a few trees," whereas Sauron offered her Middle-earth and still got sent packing. Sure, Celeborn gets a punch to the gut as punishment, but he's not exactly wrong.
Unfortunately, the pain only gets worse when Sauron straps Celeborn into Celebrimbor's parchment pressing machine, which uses blocks of volcanic glass to press down on the elf. Sauron recalls that, in Morgoth's time, villagers would execute criminals throwing them into the mountain. These blocks, then, are technically generations of violence and pain weighing down on him. Real subtle, Sauron. After several hours of torture, Celeborn finds himself in a cell — and what do you know? "Galadriel" miraculously appears to break him out.
They share a kiss, and Celeborn reveals the secret of Celebrimbor's smiths: that Galadriel's brother's old dagger, made from gold and silver from Valinor, was melted down to make the Elven Rings at the end of Season 1. Plot twist, though: It's not Galadriel at all, but Sauron in disguise! Now that he knows the secret of the Three, Sauron plans to melt Fëanor's hammer to make the One Ring. If only he had a heat source powerful enough to incinerate that "unbreakable" artifact ...
Khazad-dûm is in Thrain's thrall
Khazad-dûm is under new management after the previous episode's brotherly beatdown, and Thrain (Eddie Marsan) is sending his soldiers to rampage through the kingdom to hunt down the Seven Rings. But the search isn't exactly fruitful, and even the warbling stone-singers can't track them down. If only Thrain had Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) talents at his disposal ... Of course, she declines his offer at first, refusing to even see her one-time flame due to his immense betrayal.
So, Thrain doubles down and twists the knife (or should that be an axe?) by threatening Disa and Durin's children. Like the mountain itself, Disa caves, agreeing to stone-sing to protect her kin. After her tones reverberate through the kingdom, she tells Thrain that the rings he seeks are buried inside a rock wall "down in the elder mines." Hang on, isn't that where Durin is being held? How convenient!
Disa then encourages Thrain's miners to go deeper into the mountain, at which point it becomes blindingly obvious that she's hatching a plan to get to Durin's prison. Lo and behold, Durin appears and knocks the miners out with his chains! The pair reunite, proving once again that they're the strongest relationship in the show.
Númenor's indecent proposal
You'd be forgiven for thinking that things can't get messier in Númenor, but you'd be wrong. As the Faithful's forces amass into an army under Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Kemen (Leon Wadham) declares that they are outmanned. But Elendil shows compassion to his prisoner, handing over his own food — which doesn't go down well with Anárion (Andrew Richardson). It's here that Elendil proves why he'd actually be a great king, teaching his son: "A gift to one's enemy is a gift to one's soul."
He also points out that, if the Faithful go on the warpath, they would be "no better than those we wish to unseat." There's no point replacing one oppressive regime with another! It's a move Elrond (Robert Aramayo) supports, also suggesting that the Faithful "forsake bloodshed." Meanwhile, in the city, Gil-galad (Mark Ferguson) works hard to persuade Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) not to send his King's Men to attack the Faithful, because it would make him known as a butcher, not a king. Not only that, but in doing so, he'd prove to Sauron that Númenor is fragile.
Eventually, both sides agree to try and resolve the conflict. But Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) can't picture the "path to victory." So, in a moment of cheesy, narrative clunkiness, Gil-galad cures her blindness with his ring. Still, Pharazôn is completely rattled when he realises she's not blind. He seriously considers her offer to unite their armies to sail to Middle-earth as "a force so mighty it could fell even the Lord of the Rings himself" — she said the thing! Ever the politician, Pharazôn comes up with a "proposal" to unite the island: a political marriage. What could possibly go wrong?