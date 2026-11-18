"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 forces a ton of trauma bonding on its sprawling cast of characters — the most prominent being the twisted relationship between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the elf is tortured in Barad-dûr after being caught by orcs at the end of Episode 5.

Meanwhile, Galadriel gets a brand new travel companion in Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) after her previous friends were either killed — RIP Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) — or captured. And while we don't see him this episode, Marnûkh (Adam Young) is still rotting away in Gundabad somewhere; here's hoping everyone's favorite orc makes it out alive before the end of the season!

Then there's the brotherly discord over in Khazad-dûm. If anyone's in need of therapy, it's definitely Durin IV (Owain Arthur), given everything he's been through in the show so far. Whether he ends up getting it or not, things are clearly heating up now that we're into the back half of the season.