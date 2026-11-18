Get ready for country music's biggest night: The 60th annual Country Music Association Awards, better known as the CMA Awards, air tonight, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans who can't tune in live can catch the ceremony on Hulu the following day.

The CMAs have a storied history dating back to 1967, when the Country Music Association held its first ceremony. It wasn't televised, but the event made its small-screen debut the following year with a taped broadcast on NBC. After moving to CBS in 1972, the awards found their current network home on ABC in 2006.

Six decades later, the ceremony still brings together some of the biggest names in classic and modern country music. This year's presenters, including Glen Powell, Jessica Chastain, Vince Gill, Avery Anna, and Martina McBride, will hand out the CMAs' signature "chart bullet" trophies to the winners. If you're eager to see which country stars take home the honors, here's everything we know about the 2026 CMA Awards, from the host and performers to how to watch live.