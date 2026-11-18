How To Watch The 2026 CMA Awards
Get ready for country music's biggest night: The 60th annual Country Music Association Awards, better known as the CMA Awards, air tonight, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans who can't tune in live can catch the ceremony on Hulu the following day.
The CMAs have a storied history dating back to 1967, when the Country Music Association held its first ceremony. It wasn't televised, but the event made its small-screen debut the following year with a taped broadcast on NBC. After moving to CBS in 1972, the awards found their current network home on ABC in 2006.
Six decades later, the ceremony still brings together some of the biggest names in classic and modern country music. This year's presenters, including Glen Powell, Jessica Chastain, Vince Gill, Avery Anna, and Martina McBride, will hand out the CMAs' signature "chart bullet" trophies to the winners. If you're eager to see which country stars take home the honors, here's everything we know about the 2026 CMA Awards, from the host and performers to how to watch live.
When are the 2026 CMA Awards?
This year's Country Music Association Awards will take place tonight, Wednesday, November 18, with the ceremony airing from 8 to 11 p.m. ET and 7 to 10 p.m. CT. That's three hours of country music's biggest stars accepting awards and taking the stage for performances, commercial breaks included.
The festivities have historically taken place in either October or November, usually on a Wednesday. While the exact week has shifted over the years, the CMAs have taken place on the third Wednesday in November since 2024. This year's ceremony continues that pattern.
If you're watching from another time zone, be sure to check your local ABC listings. The CMA website lists the broadcast at 7 p.m. MT and 8 p.m. PT, although those are delayed local airtimes rather than the live start times.
Where will the 2026 CMA Awards be held?
The awards show will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, which has been the ceremony's home since 2006, aside from one pandemic-era exception. The arena is located at 501 Broadway in downtown Nashville – country music's favorite city.
The CMAs have deep roots in Nashville, dating back to the inaugural ceremony at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in 1967. Other local venues have included the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium. The awards made a rare trip outside the city in 2005, when the ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The following year, the CMAs returned to Nashville and moved to Bridgestone Arena. In 2020, the ceremony was temporarily relocated to Nashville's Music City Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who is hosting the 2026 CMA Awards?
This year's CMA Awards host is none other than country singer Lainey Wilson, marking her third consecutive year in the role. She's expressed excitement about returning to the stage at Bridgestone Arena, particularly because of the awards show's 60th anniversary.
Wilson is a major mainstream country star with five studio albums, a Grammy, and Billboard Hot 100 hits. She also has a role on "Yellowstone," joining many other country music stars who are also actors. Last year, she earned six nominations and took home three awards, including Entertainer of the Year, which she previously won in 2023.
Wilson has earned 28 CMA Awards nominations throughout her career, including three this year. She's once again up for Entertainer of the Year, along with Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Somewhere Over Laredo." She also received the International Artist Achievement Award in September, a separate CMA honor recognizing her efforts to promote country music internationally.
Who is nominated at the 2026 CMA Awards?
The 2026 CMA Awards have a stacked lineup of nominees. Country-pop sensation Ella Langley leads the pack with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for both "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas." Right behind her is country icon Miranda Lambert with seven nominations, including several recognizing her behind-the-scenes contributions. Lambert is nominated for Single of the Year as a producer on Langley's "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," as well as Song of the Year for writing on "Choosin' Texas." Lambert is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Pop-country crooner Kacey Musgraves comes in next at five nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her track "Dry Spell." Country mainstay Chris Stapleton snagged four nominations, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Luke Combs is also being recognized with three nominations, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. As for the coveted New Artist of the Year award, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will vie for the honor.
Who is performing at the 2026 CMA Awards?
This year's CMA Awards will feature a mix of country music veterans and rising stars, including Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Zach Top, The Red Clay Strays, Tucker Wetmore, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Tim McGraw, and host Lainey Wilson. Chris Stapleton will also take the stage for two special collaborations, one with Stephen Wilson Jr. and another with Mumford & Sons.
To honor Brooks & Dunn, this year's recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Luke Bryan, HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, and Marcus King will come together for a special performance. There will also be a tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, though the participating artists have yet to be announced.
Taylor Swift is also set to perform, marking her first appearance on the CMA Awards stage as a performer in 13 years.
Where can you watch the 2026 CMA Awards?
There are a few different ways to watch the 2026 CMA Awards, whether you prefer live television or streaming. The ceremony will air on your local ABC station, so check your local listings for the broadcast time.
If you don't have access to traditional television, you have other options. For the first time, the CMA Awards will stream live on Disney+ alongside the ABC broadcast. A Disney+ subscription is required to watch the livestream. If you miss the show, the ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu the following day with a Hulu subscription. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also watch the ceremony live through their local ABC station, where available.
Finally, live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry ABC in select markets. Availability varies by location and subscription plan, so check your provider's channel lineup before the ceremony.