There's more to LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge than being an exceptionally dependable engineer, as the "Star Trek" character's name was inspired by a real person. Geordi worked aboard the USS Enterprise-D in all seven seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — which aired from 1987 to 1994 — and also appeared in later projects, like "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Star Trek: Picard."

When "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry and his team of writers came up with Geordi, they decided to honor the story of a passionate fan named Georgie LaForge, who tragically died in 1975 at age 19. Known for attending "Star Trek" fan conventions and loving the original "Star Trek" series, LaForge was quadriplegic and passed away from muscular dystrophy.

In a written correspondence in 1987 between Roddenberry and LaForge's mother, Sue LaForge, she thanked him on behalf of her family for paying tribute to her son. "It is an honor we would like to accept for him with the humility he so genuinely possessed," she wrote. "It was always a dream of his to be a part of the space program in some way. Never in his wildest dreams could he have hoped to be a part of the 'Star Trek' crew to represent the handicapped. How proud he would have been."