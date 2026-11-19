DIG Review: Amy Poehler's Peacock Comedy Can't Unearth Many Laughs
After writing for "The Office" and then creating "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place," Michael Schur is already a first-ballot TV Hall of Famer in my book. So when I heard he was reteaming with his "Parks and Rec" star Amy Poehler on a new comedy series, I was automatically onboard, sight unseen. (And the great Hugh Laurie joining the cast? That's just icing on the cake!) But after watching the first five episodes of their Peacock comedy "DIG" — debuting next Monday, November 23 — I was left wondering if my expectations might have been too high. "DIG" isn't a bad show, really, but it's a disappointingly flat one, given the talent involved, with a curious lack of humor and an overabundance of storylines that don't work.
Poehler stars as Elise, an archeologist working on a dig site in Greece populated by earnest undergrads and overseen by pompous professor Neville, played by Laurie. Elise is ready to take the reins, but Neville refuses to retire — though he teases her often with the prospect — so when she stumbles upon a world-class find, she decides to keep it a secret along with three of her female colleagues, forming a girl-power alliance against Neville's stubbornly patriarchal ways, "Bad Sisters"-style. But secrets can only stay buried for so long, of course.
Hugh Laurie's Neville takes a decided back seat
"DIG" certainly gets points for an original premise, whisking us away to Greece and giving us a crash course in the arduous but rewarding world of archeological digs. (The series is based on the Kate Myers novel "Excavations," with Michael Schur and Amy Poehler serving as co-creators.) But that premise doesn't translate into many laughs, sadly. It's more earnest and sentimental, actually, in the vein of Schur's Netflix series "A Man on the Inside" than his previous comedy work.
Part of the problem is that Elise is a tough character for us to wrap our arms around. Prickly and cynical, she's pretty much the opposite of Poehler's "Parks and Rec" character Leslie Knope — when Neville gingerly suggests that she may want to work on her demeanor, she snaps, "What the f*** is wrong with my demeanor?" — and though she does slowly warm up as the season goes on, it takes a while to get there. Hugh Laurie, meanwhile, makes a fine sparring partner for Poehler as Neville, but the show can't seem to decide if he's a scheming villain or just an oblivious doofus, and he takes a decided back seat to the women characters.
DIG does discover fresh comedy talent
Michael Schur does have a knack for discovering fresh comedy talent, and he's found another one here in Fina Strazza, who plays the squeaky-voiced Patty, a hopelessly naïve student whose wide-eyed fumbling provides most of the comedy here. Kayvan Novak, aka Nandor from "What We Do in the Shadows," is also a welcome addition as the town's smooth-talking mayor Stavros. But other supporting characters, like an obnoxiously rich donor played by Brennan Lee Mulligan, fall flat, and the story gets stretched too thin, getting lost in a multitude of old grudges and unnecessary flashbacks to digs from years past.
"DIG" ends up playing more as a dramedy than a comedy, actually, spinning a season-long mystery about the secret discovery that never becomes all that compelling. (The show also kicks off with a disorienting flash-forward that drops us right at the end of the story before we even get to know the characters or why we should care about what they're doing.) It's a shame, too, because Schur, Amy Poehler, and Hugh Laurie have given us such TV comedy gold over the years. This time, though, all their digging comes up empty.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Peacock's "DIG" is a disappointingly flat comedy with a muddled tone, despite the talents of Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie.