C+

After writing for "The Office" and then creating "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place," Michael Schur is already a first-ballot TV Hall of Famer in my book. So when I heard he was reteaming with his "Parks and Rec" star Amy Poehler on a new comedy series, I was automatically onboard, sight unseen. (And the great Hugh Laurie joining the cast? That's just icing on the cake!) But after watching the first five episodes of their Peacock comedy "DIG" — debuting next Monday, November 23 — I was left wondering if my expectations might have been too high. "DIG" isn't a bad show, really, but it's a disappointingly flat one, given the talent involved, with a curious lack of humor and an overabundance of storylines that don't work.

Poehler stars as Elise, an archeologist working on a dig site in Greece populated by earnest undergrads and overseen by pompous professor Neville, played by Laurie. Elise is ready to take the reins, but Neville refuses to retire — though he teases her often with the prospect — so when she stumbles upon a world-class find, she decides to keep it a secret along with three of her female colleagues, forming a girl-power alliance against Neville's stubbornly patriarchal ways, "Bad Sisters"-style. But secrets can only stay buried for so long, of course.