The reign of the "Frisco King" will begin on Friday, December 18, and there's a new trailer to herald his majesty's arrival.

The Paramount+ series starring Samuel L. Jackson will debut with two episodes; a new installment will follow every Friday on the streaming service. In the full trailer above, you can watch gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr. (played by Samuel L. Jackson, "Secret Invasion") get his bearings as he settles in Frisco, Texas, on the advice of an old friend: "Tulsa King" mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone).

"You've gotta find a place where there's basically no crime. The suburbs," Dwight suggests in the video above. "No one will be looking for you in that kind of place."

Per the official logline, after Russell lands in the Lone Star State, he "discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead.

"Frisco may not know it yet," the synopsis continues, "but its new king has arrived."