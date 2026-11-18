Samuel L. Jackson's Frisco King: A Gangster Gains New Ground In Full Trailer
The reign of the "Frisco King" will begin on Friday, December 18, and there's a new trailer to herald his majesty's arrival.
The Paramount+ series starring Samuel L. Jackson will debut with two episodes; a new installment will follow every Friday on the streaming service. In the full trailer above, you can watch gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr. (played by Samuel L. Jackson, "Secret Invasion") get his bearings as he settles in Frisco, Texas, on the advice of an old friend: "Tulsa King" mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone).
"You've gotta find a place where there's basically no crime. The suburbs," Dwight suggests in the video above. "No one will be looking for you in that kind of place."
Per the official logline, after Russell lands in the Lone Star State, he "discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead.
"Frisco may not know it yet," the synopsis continues, "but its new king has arrived."
Who else is in the Frisco King cast?
Samuel L. Jackson leads a cast that includes: Asa Germann ("Gen V"), as Teddy, a college dropout who becomes Lee's protége; Kai Caster ("Yellowstone") as Keith, a hotel valet whom Lee recruits; Lila Pate ("Outer Banks") as London, a cheerleader who winds up on Lee's team; and Savanna Gann ("English Teacher") as Avery, another cheerleader in Lee's employ.
Taylor Sheridan writes and executive-produces "Frisco King." Other EPs include Sylvester Stallone, Jackson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Keith Cox.
Voros and Friedman also each direct four Season 1 episodes. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.
Press PLAY on the trailer above to get acquainted with Russell and his crew, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "Frisco King" when it debuts?