Brian doesn't view the upcoming bash in as magical a light as Ellen does. After all, he point out, there are a bunch of potential dangers inherent in an environment where everyone's drinking heavily and wearing masks that hide their identities.

"But that's the purpose," Ellen teases him. "For one night, the world forgets its place."

The conversation then turns to the guest list, which likely will include both Brian's father, Simon Lovat, and Ellen's brothers, Colum and Dougal MacKenzie. (We're guessing Dougal and Colum are no more grateful to her than they were at the end of the previous episode, though they should be.) By the end of the sneak peek, Brian has decided whether or not he and his handfast wife will attend the party — watch to see how it all shakes out.

Elsewhere in the hour, which is titled "Another Man's Shadow," Colum (Seamus McLean Ross) is faced with a devastating tragedy, Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) encourages Dougal (Sam Retford) to lead, and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) is witness to what the official episode synopsis calls "a dangerous romance."

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" airs Fridays at 8/7c on Starz; next week's episode will be the Season 2 finale. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts/hopes/expectations for the end of the season!