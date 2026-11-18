Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Sneak Peek: Ahead Of The Season 2 Finale, Will Brian And Ellen Heed An Intriguing Call? (Exclusive)
Welcome home, Lord and Lady Broch Tuarach!
This week's "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" gives us our first glimpse of Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater) settling into their first joint dwelling, a modest structure on the land they managed to wrest from their mostly uncooperative and unsupportive families. And in the exclusive sneak peek above, we see the happy couple receive what likely is their first visitor.
A courier arrives on horseback at the start of the clip, announcing that he has an invitation for the laird of Broch Tuarach. "That'd be him," Ellen says proudly, smiling a bit and tipping her head toward her husband as he accepts an envelope from the man.
The invite is for a Twelfth Night gathering, a party traditionally held in early January, 12 days after Christmas. Brian wonders if his bride has ever attended one before. "Aye," she says fondly. "None knew my name, nor I theirs. That's the charm of it."
Will Brian and Ellen attend the gathering?
Brian doesn't view the upcoming bash in as magical a light as Ellen does. After all, he point out, there are a bunch of potential dangers inherent in an environment where everyone's drinking heavily and wearing masks that hide their identities.
"But that's the purpose," Ellen teases him. "For one night, the world forgets its place."
The conversation then turns to the guest list, which likely will include both Brian's father, Simon Lovat, and Ellen's brothers, Colum and Dougal MacKenzie. (We're guessing Dougal and Colum are no more grateful to her than they were at the end of the previous episode, though they should be.) By the end of the sneak peek, Brian has decided whether or not he and his handfast wife will attend the party — watch to see how it all shakes out.
Elsewhere in the hour, which is titled "Another Man's Shadow," Colum (Seamus McLean Ross) is faced with a devastating tragedy, Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) encourages Dougal (Sam Retford) to lead, and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) is witness to what the official episode synopsis calls "a dangerous romance."
"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" airs Fridays at 8/7c on Starz; next week's episode will be the Season 2 finale. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts/hopes/expectations for the end of the season!