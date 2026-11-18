Scott Speedman is about to get his hands dirty: The "Grey's Anatomy" veteran will guest-star on the upcoming Season 3 of the Paramount+ oil drama "Landman," according to Deadline. No details on his character have been released yet.

"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as oil executive Tommy Norris, who oversees a number of oil fields in West Texas. Ali Larter co-stars as Tommy's ex-wife Angela, with Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph as their kids Cooper and Ainsley, Sam Elliott as Tommy's dad T.L., and Demi Moore as oil company owner Cami MIller. "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan co-created the series and wrote every episode of the first two seasons. Paramount+ has renewed it for Season 3, which began filming in October.

Speedman currently stars as the title character on ABC's "R.J. Decker," which wrapped up its second season last month. (It hasn't been officially renewed for Season 3 yet, though.) He also plays Dr. Nick Marsh on "Grey's Anatomy," most recently appearing in May's Season 22 finale, where Nick and Ellen Pompeo's Meredith got engaged. He first broke out as dreamy undergrad Ben Covington on The WB's college dramedy "Felicity." His other TV credits include "Animal Kingdom," "YOU," "Teacup," and "Running Point."