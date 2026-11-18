Casting News: Scott Speedman Joins Landman, Selling Sunset Adds 4, And More
Scott Speedman is about to get his hands dirty: The "Grey's Anatomy" veteran will guest-star on the upcoming Season 3 of the Paramount+ oil drama "Landman," according to Deadline. No details on his character have been released yet.
"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as oil executive Tommy Norris, who oversees a number of oil fields in West Texas. Ali Larter co-stars as Tommy's ex-wife Angela, with Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph as their kids Cooper and Ainsley, Sam Elliott as Tommy's dad T.L., and Demi Moore as oil company owner Cami MIller. "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan co-created the series and wrote every episode of the first two seasons. Paramount+ has renewed it for Season 3, which began filming in October.
Speedman currently stars as the title character on ABC's "R.J. Decker," which wrapped up its second season last month. (It hasn't been officially renewed for Season 3 yet, though.) He also plays Dr. Nick Marsh on "Grey's Anatomy," most recently appearing in May's Season 22 finale, where Nick and Ellen Pompeo's Meredith got engaged. He first broke out as dreamy undergrad Ben Covington on The WB's college dramedy "Felicity." His other TV credits include "Animal Kingdom," "YOU," "Teacup," and "Running Point."
In other casting news...
- Netflix's "Selling Sunset" has added realtors Tara Burns, Sonni Pacheco, Sasha Stevenson, and Jordyn Taylor to its cast for Season 10 — debuting Friday, December 4 on the streamer — along with the return of former cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa.
- Jon Cryer will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the CBS freshman drama "Cupertino," Deadline reports. He'll play Judge Van Linkerspleen, a federal judge working in a top-secret court who is described as "an individual thinker who tries to judge fairly in an environment that only values compliance."
- Cynthia Erivo will host the NBC special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," airing live Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m. She'll also perform throughout the night, along with performances by Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, and more.
- Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") has joined the cast of Netflix's "Myron Bolitar," according to Deadline. He'll appear in three episodes as the son of a prominent politician, "a confident, handsome, and athletic young man from an extremely wealthy and privileged background."
- Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are set to star in "American Epic," a drama series from "The Office" alum B.J. Novak that's currently being shopped to networks, per Deadline. Cage plays a Vegas casino mogul who squares off with a Midwestern pastor played by Pine "to pull off one last impossible act: building something eternal in the most temporary place on earth."
- Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") will recur in Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" spin-off starring Wyatt Russell, according to Deadline, along with Samuel Armfield ("FBI: International") and Erik Alens ("The Agency").