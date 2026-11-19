The Day Of The Jackal: Eddie Redmayne's Killer Is On The Run In Season 2 Teaser — Find Out When It Premieres
"The Day of the Jackal" is about to come out of hiding.
Peacock has released a new teaser for Season 2 of the international thriller, starring Eddie Redmayne as the elusive assassin known as the Jackal. In the teaser (which you can watch above), Charles, aka the Jackal, stands alone on a mountaintop while we hear a voice calling him "meticulous," "careful," and "a creature of instinct." The voice concludes that "the man known as the Jackal has our attention," while Charles turns around — and leaps off the mountain with a parachute strapped to his back.
We also have a better idea when we can expect "Jackal" to return: Season 2 will debut on Peacock in March 2027, the streamer reveals. David Harrower ("Lockerbie: A Search for Truth") will take over as head writer in Season 2, with series creator and Season 1 head writer Ronan Bennett remaining on board as executive producer.
The Day of the Jackal premiered on Peacock in November 2024
Eddie Redmayne stars in "The Day of the Jackal" as Charles, a highly paid killer for hire who takes out prominent targets for huge paydays and then slips back into the shadows. Also returning for Season 2 are Úrsula Corberó as Charles' estranged wife Nuria (who learned about his secret identity in Season 1), Charles Dance as financial backer Timothy Winthorp, and Eleanor Matsuura as handler Zina. Joining the cast this season are Matt Bomer ("White Collar"), Weruche Opia ("I May Destroy You"), and Pablo Schreiber ("Halo"). Lashana Lynch, who co-starred as MI6 agent Bianca in Season 1, will not return, since Bianca was killed in the Season 1 finale.
The 10-episode Season 1 debuted on Peacock in November 2024 and wrapped up the following month, with a finale that saw Charles kill Bianca and then vow revenge after Winthorp tried to take him out. (Check out our finale recap, and our postseason chat with the executive producers.)
Press PLAY at the top for a first look at Season 2, and tell us what you're hoping to see in a comment below.