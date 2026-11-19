"The Day of the Jackal" is about to come out of hiding.

Peacock has released a new teaser for Season 2 of the international thriller, starring Eddie Redmayne as the elusive assassin known as the Jackal. In the teaser (which you can watch above), Charles, aka the Jackal, stands alone on a mountaintop while we hear a voice calling him "meticulous," "careful," and "a creature of instinct." The voice concludes that "the man known as the Jackal has our attention," while Charles turns around — and leaps off the mountain with a parachute strapped to his back.

We also have a better idea when we can expect "Jackal" to return: Season 2 will debut on Peacock in March 2027, the streamer reveals. David Harrower ("Lockerbie: A Search for Truth") will take over as head writer in Season 2, with series creator and Season 1 head writer Ronan Bennett remaining on board as executive producer.