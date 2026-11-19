The Gilded Age Renewed For Season 5 At HBO
Here's one more thing for Peggy and William to celebrate on their honeymoon: "The Gilded Age" has been renewed for Season 5 at HBO, TVLine has learned.
"Julian Fellowes and the cast of 'The Gilded Age' have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year," says Francesca Orsi, President of HBO Drama Series and Films. "We can't wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters."
Adds Universal Television President Erin Underhill: "It's very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with 'The Gilded Age' every season. Our remarkable cast, writers — led by Julian Fellowes — and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can't wait for audiences to see what's in store for Season 5."
Season 4 of "The Gilded Age" stars Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott-Kirkland, Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish, and Kelley Curran as Enid van Rhijn.
New episodes of "The Gilded Age" air Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. The show is also available to stream on HBO Max.
What's happening in Season 4 of The Gilded Age?
The latest episode of "The Gilded Age" witnessed the splendorous union of William and Peggy, while also introducing several forbidden romances that will continue to blossom as Season 4 unfolds.
The first is between Ada and Dr. Harris (Dennis Haysbert), a former teacher of William's whom Ada meets at the wedding. Their chemistry is immediately palpable, even if few words are exchanged.
Discussing the concept of an interracial relationship in the 1880s, actress Cynthia Nixon tells TVLine, "I think you have to be a little naive to keep walking forward with this relationship, trying to ignore what it would mean not only for you personally, but also for your family at large."
The second romance is between Oscar and Lee Klein (James Scully), the apprentice of a famous painter. They meet at Oscar and Enid's first salon, and while it's possible that Oscar's relationship with Lee could complicate his arrangement with Enid, actor Blake Ritson is too busy celebrating Oscar's season of wins to worry too much.
"I've loved this season where he's just on a really hedonistic run," Ritson tells TVLine. "He's canoodling and cocktailing and dancing."
The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect this renewal. What are your hopes for the rest of "The Gilded Age" Season 4, and now beyond? Drop them in a comment below.