Here's one more thing for Peggy and William to celebrate on their honeymoon: "The Gilded Age" has been renewed for Season 5 at HBO, TVLine has learned.

"Julian Fellowes and the cast of 'The Gilded Age' have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year," says Francesca Orsi, President of HBO Drama Series and Films. "We can't wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters."

Adds Universal Television President Erin Underhill: "It's very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with 'The Gilded Age' every season. Our remarkable cast, writers — led by Julian Fellowes — and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can't wait for audiences to see what's in store for Season 5."

Season 4 of "The Gilded Age" stars Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott-Kirkland, Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish, and Kelley Curran as Enid van Rhijn.

New episodes of "The Gilded Age" air Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. The show is also available to stream on HBO Max.