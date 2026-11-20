All rise: Another season of "Presumed Innocent" is about to be in session.

Season 2 of the Apple TV legal drama will premiere Friday, February 19 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the April 2 finale.

Apple TV has also released a teaser for the new season — which you can watch above — with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Leila Reynolds, a young defense attorney taking on a huge murder case. In the teaser, we see shots of Leila, her district attorney husband played by Matthew Rhys, and more cast members like Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, and Jack Reynor taking the witness stand and raising their right hand as a solemn voice swears them in: "Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?" At the end, Reynor's character answers: "I do."