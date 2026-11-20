Presumed Innocent Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At Apple TV — Watch Rachel Brosnahan And Matthew Rhys Face Off In Court In A New Teaser
All rise: Another season of "Presumed Innocent" is about to be in session.
Season 2 of the Apple TV legal drama will premiere Friday, February 19 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the April 2 finale.
Apple TV has also released a teaser for the new season — which you can watch above — with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Leila Reynolds, a young defense attorney taking on a huge murder case. In the teaser, we see shots of Leila, her district attorney husband played by Matthew Rhys, and more cast members like Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, and Jack Reynor taking the witness stand and raising their right hand as a solemn voice swears them in: "Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?" At the end, Reynor's character answers: "I do."
Presumed Innocent returns after a three-year hiatus
"Presumed Innocent" debuted on Apple TV in June 2024, with Jake Gyllenhaal starring as prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who was accused of murdering a colleague. (Check out our finale recap here.) But when Apple TV renewed it for a second season, they turned it into an anthology, starting fresh with a new story and new characters. Season 2 takes its inspiration from the Jo Murray novel "Dissection of a Murder," with David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") returning as showrunner. Rachel Brosnahan was cast to star as defense attorney Leila Reynolds, with Matthew Rhys — who just won a pair of Emmys for "Widow's Bay" and "The Beast in Me" — as her D.A. husband.
In season 2, "up-and-coming defense attorney Leila Reynolds faces off against her district attorney husband in a murder case that threatens to destroy both their careers and their marriage," per the official description. The supporting cast includes Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, with Judith Light as a special guest star.
Do you swear you'll watch "Presumed Innocent" when it returns in February? Give us your testimony in a comment below.