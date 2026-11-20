What's coming to Prime Video in December 2026? TVLine has rounded up the streamer's upcoming English-language releases, including new and returning series, original documentaries, and notable library additions.

Organized below by release date, the guide is designed to help subscribers see what's new, what's returning, and what's worth adding to their watchlists. In addition to high-profile Amazon originals, you'll also find older movies and TV shows joining the service.

For a broader look at what's premiering across television and streaming, TVLine will soon publish its December 2026 What to Watch guide, which also includes a printable TV calendar. And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.