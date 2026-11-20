Everything Coming To Prime Video In December 2026: Full List Of Movies & TV Shows
What's coming to Prime Video in December 2026? TVLine has rounded up the streamer's upcoming English-language releases, including new and returning series, original documentaries, and notable library additions.
Organized below by release date, the guide is designed to help subscribers see what's new, what's returning, and what's worth adding to their watchlists. In addition to high-profile Amazon originals, you'll also find older movies and TV shows joining the service.
For a broader look at what's premiering across television and streaming, TVLine will soon publish its December 2026 What to Watch guide, which also includes a printable TV calendar. And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
📺 "All the Queen's Men" Season 4
🎥 "The Apartment"
🎥 "Artemis Fowl"
🎥 "Ben-Hur" (2016)
🎥 "The Big Country"
🎥 "Bill & Ted Face the Music"
🎥 "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey"
🎥 "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure"
🎥 "The Birdcage"
🎥 "Bloodsport"
🎥 "Blown Away"
🎥 "The Boss Baby"
🎥 "A Bridge Too Far"
🎥 "Bull Durham"
🎥 "Bullet Train"
🎥 "Cyrano"
🎥 "Dog Man"
🎥 "Double Impact"
🎥 "Double Trouble"
🎥 "Flag Day"
🎥 "Four Weddings and a Funeral"
🎥 "Hackers"
🎥 "Heartbreakers"
🎥 "Hollywood Stargirl"
🎥 "How It Ends"
🎥 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
🎥 "Mad Max"
🎥 "The Man in the Iron Mask"
🎥 "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors"
🎥 "Masters of the Universe" (1987)
🎥 "Midnight Cowboy"
🎥 "Mississippi Burning"
🎥 "The Night of the Hunter"
🎥 "Out of Time"
🎥 "Paths of Glory"
🎥 "Platoon"
🎥 "Red River"
🎥 "Respect"
🎥 "Rob Roy"
🎥 "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
🎥 "Stargate"
🎥 "Stargate Origins: Catherine"
🎥 "12 Angry Men"
🎥 "West Side Story" (1961)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
🎥 "The Man With the Bag" (original movie)
With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa Claus (Arnold Schwarzenegger) recruits a thief (Alan Ritchson) from his naughty list who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives; Awkwafina co-stars.
🎥 "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour"
🎥 "Lee Cronin's The Mummy"
🎥 "Shelter"
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
📺 "Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers" (original series, three new episodes)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
📺 "The Chosen" Season 6 finale (Prime Video)
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
🎥 "The Strangers: Chapter 3"
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
🎥 "Passenger"
🎥 "I Can Only Imagine 2"
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
📺 "Beast Games" Season 3 aka "World Champions" (original series, three-episode premiere)
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21
🎥 "Mortal Kombat II"
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
📺 "One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer" (original series, three-episode binge)
This follow-up revisits the Idaho college murders through the eyes of the law enforcement officers who investigated the case, featuring new interviews, never-before-seen evidence, and updates from friends and family in the wake of Bryan Kohberger's guilty plea.