TVLINE | OK, confirmed. Moving onto Buck, I appreciated seeing him at his first meeting. It puts things in perspective, in terms of how much Buck is dealing with on top of everything we're seeing.

TIM MINEAR | It sort of mirrors my experience a little bit. I went to rehab when I was 20. I got sober before I was old enough to actually drink. But it's not like I had been using for years and years. Kind of like Buck, it was a very brief fling with some substances, and I went to rehab and continued going to meetings even though it hadn't consumed a ton of my life. You can just never be too careful.

TVLINE | And I'm always curious about a new love interest for Buck. Nadia was highly unexpected. She came in like a force of nature.

MINEAR | A lot of the credit goes to that actress. And I don't know if I'd call this Buck's love life. It's more like his old patterns.

TVLINE | Nadia was pretty angry with him at the end of the episode. Have we seen the last of her?

MINEAR | For now, for sure. [Sleeping with Nadia] was Buck acting out. The thing that endlessly amused me is that Buck is running away from his obligations with Theo, and he wakes up and there's a five-year-old staring at him. He cannot get away from these munchkins.

TVLINE | Any way you look at it, we're clearly at the beginning of a soul-searching journey for Buck. What is that journey going to look like?

MINEAR | I think he needs to reach out to everybody in his life with experience. Hen and Karen have fostered, Athena's a master, his sister is a mother, and Eddie, even though he wasn't really taking Eddie's advice before. He has a built-in support system, he needs to learn how to use it.

TVLINE | OK, so he's got the tools, he just needs to read the manual.

MINEAR | A little bit, yeah.