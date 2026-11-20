9-1-1 Boss Confirms Athena's Health Scare In Fall Finale, Teases 'Death' And More To Come In 2027
It's not going to be a jolly holiday break for the "9-1-1" crew. The final episode of 2026 ended with Athena, already accused of arranging the murder of Detective Hooks, collapsing on the floor during an interview with the FBI. To make matters worse, her medical emergency, suspected to be a heart attack, was brought on after seeing a photo of an inmate with whom she shares a mysterious connection.
Both medically and legally, things will get "pretty serious" for Athena when "9-1-1" returns to ABC on January 7, showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine, confirming that her visceral reaction ("There is something physically happening to her") to the photo means one thing: "she's kind of screwed."
Meanwhile, Buck came to the mature decision that Eddie should continue fostering Theo, but he's not ready to see his biological son just yet. Even if it's the right thing to do, it will create "physical distance" between himself and Eddie, making everything more "complicated."
And that's just a taste of what's to come in 2027. Minear teases a "terrific" episode for Ravi, death "stalking" a member of the 118, and of course, Ryan Phillippe's visit to "9-1-1" via its upcoming crossover with "9-1-1: Nashville."
Read our full interview with Minear below:
Will 9-1-1 have less episodes in Season 10?
TVLINE | First of all, how are we already at the fall finale? Are we looking at a shorter season this year?
TIM MINEAR | No. I think the same thing happened last year where we went on hiatus after Episode 6, which is always hard for me because it's like, OK, you need like a couple of episodes to get the season up on its feet, and then you only have a couple of episodes before you go on hiatus. I would much rather it be after Episode 8 or 9, but the network works in mysterious ways. It's wondrous to behold.
TVLINE | It's not for us to understand. Speaking of the network, "9-1-1: Nashville" is giving "9-1-1" some competition in the crazy department this season.
MINEAR | Oh, I love "Nashville" this year. I love the new character, and I just love the direction that we've gone with "Nashville." I think it's great.
TVLINE | Is there any friendly competition to see which show can go further over the top?
MINEAR | [Laughs] No, mostly it's just making sure that we're not repeating. I remember one year on "Lone Star," I wasn't paying close enough attention to what was happening on "9-1-1," and was like, oh, there are vehicles falling out of the sky in both. It was like we planned it, like that was the theme for the evening. It was on the same night. In the first hour, something fell out of the sky, and then in the second hour, a body fell out of the sky.
Did Athena actually have a heart attack?
TVLINE | Hey, we love a theme, even if it's accidental. And the theme of "9-1-1" seems to be putting Athena in danger. That woman will never know peace.
TIM MINEAR | No she won't.
TVLINE | When they first accused her of being involved in Hooks' murder, I was like, Athena? No way. But she wasn't herself in that interview. What got into her?
MINEAR | You are going to find out when we come back. I mean, there is something physically happening with her, but also when she saw that photograph, she knew that she was kind of screwed.
TVLINE | I love Breeda Wool, by the way. She's not going to let Athena off easy.
MINEAR | She's so good. But no, that character is not going to get a lot of fans.
TVLINE | Athena's lawyer thinks she's having a heart attack at the end there, but he's no doctor. Can you say whether she had a heart attack?
MINEAR | I'm not saying she didn't have a heart attack.
TVLINE | I recognized Maurice Johnson's photo right away. Who is he playing?
MINEAR | You'll find out quickly enough.
TVLINE | But Athena definitely knows him?
MINEAR | Yes.
Have we seen the last of Buck's fling Nadia?
TVLINE | OK, confirmed. Moving onto Buck, I appreciated seeing him at his first meeting. It puts things in perspective, in terms of how much Buck is dealing with on top of everything we're seeing.
TIM MINEAR | It sort of mirrors my experience a little bit. I went to rehab when I was 20. I got sober before I was old enough to actually drink. But it's not like I had been using for years and years. Kind of like Buck, it was a very brief fling with some substances, and I went to rehab and continued going to meetings even though it hadn't consumed a ton of my life. You can just never be too careful.
TVLINE | And I'm always curious about a new love interest for Buck. Nadia was highly unexpected. She came in like a force of nature.
MINEAR | A lot of the credit goes to that actress. And I don't know if I'd call this Buck's love life. It's more like his old patterns.
TVLINE | Nadia was pretty angry with him at the end of the episode. Have we seen the last of her?
MINEAR | For now, for sure. [Sleeping with Nadia] was Buck acting out. The thing that endlessly amused me is that Buck is running away from his obligations with Theo, and he wakes up and there's a five-year-old staring at him. He cannot get away from these munchkins.
TVLINE | Any way you look at it, we're clearly at the beginning of a soul-searching journey for Buck. What is that journey going to look like?
MINEAR | I think he needs to reach out to everybody in his life with experience. Hen and Karen have fostered, Athena's a master, his sister is a mother, and Eddie, even though he wasn't really taking Eddie's advice before. He has a built-in support system, he needs to learn how to use it.
TVLINE | OK, so he's got the tools, he just needs to read the manual.
MINEAR | A little bit, yeah.
Is Eddie fostering Theo a win for Buddie fans?
TVLINE | When Eddie explained his reasoning to Maddie, I kind of thought, yeah, this kid is sort of going to grow up seeing Buck and Eddie as his two dads. Isn't that, in a roundabout way, getting closer to what fans have wanted since Season 2?
TIM MINEAR | [Laughs] Well, I don't know if he said that. Eddie is a caretaker right now. I don't know if he's claiming to be Theo's dad. But anything can happen when you bond. You just don't know.
TVLINE | Maddie seemed to come around to the idea after speaking with Eddie.
MINEAR | I think if Buck comes around to the idea, everyone will come around to the idea. And it does feel like Buck is coming around, at least to the idea of "I'm glad he's safe and with you, but I'm a vampire now, and I can't cross this threshold yet." He can appreciate what Eddie's doing, but he knows that it's going to create a physical distance. It's complicated, and I believe everything Eddie said. It's not about Buck, and it's not about him, it's about Theo. Although I do think Buck was onto something when he called Eddie out for feeling like he was atoning for what he had done to Christopher. They're both wrong and they're both right. Eddie probably should have gone to him first, but I understand why he didn't. It wasn't about Buck at that point, and that would have opened up a can of worms. He needed to get this done.
What can fans expect from 9-1-1 in 2027, including the crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville?
TVLINE | OK, we're all caught up to where you left us. What are you excited about in 2027?
TIM MINEAR | We have, I think, a terrific Ravi story coming up pretty quickly. We're going to find out that Maddie's decision to let a particular neighborhood burn in the first three episodes, that story is not over. Death will come stalking one of our characters. Does death catch that character? You'll have to wait and see. And, of course, we're going to find out what's going on with Athena, and it's pretty serious.
TVLINE | I know we're also getting a big crossover in 2027.
MINEAR | Yes! [Ryan Phillippe's] Rogue, on his investigation, will have reason to come to LA, where he'll interact with Detective Grant and Maddie.
TVLINE | We all saw Jennifer Love Hewitt's TikTok with Ryan Phillippe. Are we getting an homage to "I Know What You Did Last Summer"?
MINEAR | A little bit. We wanted to see those two fantastic actors together again. I mean, how could you not?
TVLINE | You know, I haven't spoken to you since news of the "Glee" revival, and it just got me thinking about how Buck never watched the original. That was my first thought when it was announced.
MINEAR | That's amazing, now he can watch it from the beginning. ... The thing is, when I did that scene with Josh, and this was back when I used to read the inter-webs, I saw that some people were claiming that Ryan [Murphy] was patting himself on the back. I just want to make it clear, that was my scene. Ryan did not ask me to say that "Glee" changed the culture. That was my opinion.
TVLINE | Also, it kind of did.
MINEAR | It did! It was not wrong, but just know that was not Ryan tipping a cap to himself.
OK, let's talk: How do you feel about where "9-1-1" left us in 2026, and what are your thoughts on Season 10 overall thus far? Grade the fall finale in our poll below, then drop a comment with whatever's on your mind.