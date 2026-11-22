Dancing With The Stars Finale Poll: Who Will Win Season 35? And Who Should?
We'll be honest with you, "Dancing With the Stars" faithful: For the first time in a long time, we've got no idea who will take home that Mirrorball trophy.
Season 35 of the ABC reality competition wraps up with a three-hour finale on Tuesday, November 24 (8/7c), but after the surprising eliminations of frontrunners Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr., the race for the Mirrorball is wide open. Think an Olympic athlete has it in the bag? Well, here come dark horse Maura Higgins, fan favorite Tatyana Ali, and lovable underdog Connor Wood to shake up those assumptions (and Kalshi bets).
Ahead of Tuesday's season ender, we want your thoughts on not only who will win the latest "Dancing" season, but who should win it. Let's take stock of the remaining contestants before you cast your votes in our polls.
The frontrunners
On paper, at least, there are two couples — Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov — who seem in slightly closer proximity to that Mirrorball. Ezra, a Paralympic gold medalist and above-the-knee amputee, has stunned us from the start with his capabilities on the dance floor, especially in a Week 2 cha-cha that was as self-assured and well-synchronized as anything we would see in the finale rounds. Daniella, a fan-favorite pro who's never met a choreographing hurdle she couldn't jump, has come up with creative, adaptive routines for her partner all season long, and Ezra has risen to the challenge each week with an upbeat attitude and enthusiasm for feedback, all of which go a long way with voters. (See: Connor Wood, below.)
Similarly, Olympic figure skater Amber has been a dancing force since the early weeks of Season 35. Did we expect that a little, given her athletic background? Sure. Have we been any less impressed by her viral Super Bowl Night samba, her evocative Dedication Night contemporary, or her sultry semifinals Viennese waltz? Not a bit. And though Ezra and Amber are pretty evenly matched in both skill and scores, Amber has the advantage of being paired with Pasha, a perennially underrated pro who has yet to win a Mirrorball, though he got close with Ariana Madix in Season 32. Longtime fans' desire to get Pasha an overdue victory could be the deciding factor here, if it's indeed down to Amber and Ezra in the Final Two.
But let's not overlook "The Traitors" alumni Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, who have straddled the line between frontrunners and underdogs all season. I'd nudge them over to the frontrunner category, though, especially after Maura's big, unexpected breakout moment in the very first week of competition. Though she's had some weak performances (namely the contemporary and jive, both of which exposed floppy feet), she's bounced back nicely in these high-stakes final weeks of competition, giving us a terrific Argentine tango in Week 9 and back-to-back stunners (a samba and a Viennese waltz) in the semifinals. Voting-wise, it's unclear if Maura has the fanbase to compete with some of her fellow finalists, but her authentic personality has been endearing to many — and let's not forget there's still a Mark Ballas-choreographed freestyle coming our way. Maura's very much a contender, even if that would shock her nervous Week 1 self.
The underdogs
That said, longtime "Dancing" viewers — and even newcomers to the party, who've seen several surprising eliminations this year — know the scores and judges' comments only go so far. If you want to win, you need the votes, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold appear to have lots of them. Case in point: Connor and Rylee were at the bottom of the semifinals leaderboard last Tuesday, with a whopping 12 points separating them from the top of the standings, and they still claimed a spot in the finale lineup. That means they've got a whole lotta voters in their corner, and it's understandable! Rylee is a newer but well-liked pro, and Connor represents the precise element of "Dancing With the Stars" for which many people watch this show: He's not a dance expert, but he's trying his best, (mostly) improving each week, and he's taken tough critiques and low scores in stride for weeks.
We've seen this phenomenon at play for years now, and it even got Bobby Bones all the way to the winner's circle in Season 27. Plus, Connor has had a couple of genuinely great routines, particularly his Horror Movie Night contemporary that had judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough skipping their nine paddles altogether and going straight to their 10s. Connor's not the most consistent performer in the Season 35 cast — and that could easily work against him on Finale Night, when viewers are most committed to rewarding a great dancer with the Mirrorball trophy — but his charismatic and earnest approach to the competition has already gone a long way.
The same can be said for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, who have captured the hearts of voters despite typically earning lower scores than their fellow finalists. Tatyana's skill level and emotional commitment have only increased as the competition has progressed, and this show seems to have been a rewarding experience for her that's really translating into her performances. And let's not discount something that's working in Jan's favor, too: the Swifties, of course! They are many, and they won't be denied.
Now it's your turn. Who do you think will win Season 35, and who should? Cast your votes in our polls below, then hit the comments to back up your choices!