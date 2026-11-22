That said, longtime "Dancing" viewers — and even newcomers to the party, who've seen several surprising eliminations this year — know the scores and judges' comments only go so far. If you want to win, you need the votes, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold appear to have lots of them. Case in point: Connor and Rylee were at the bottom of the semifinals leaderboard last Tuesday, with a whopping 12 points separating them from the top of the standings, and they still claimed a spot in the finale lineup. That means they've got a whole lotta voters in their corner, and it's understandable! Rylee is a newer but well-liked pro, and Connor represents the precise element of "Dancing With the Stars" for which many people watch this show: He's not a dance expert, but he's trying his best, (mostly) improving each week, and he's taken tough critiques and low scores in stride for weeks.

We've seen this phenomenon at play for years now, and it even got Bobby Bones all the way to the winner's circle in Season 27. Plus, Connor has had a couple of genuinely great routines, particularly his Horror Movie Night contemporary that had judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough skipping their nine paddles altogether and going straight to their 10s. Connor's not the most consistent performer in the Season 35 cast — and that could easily work against him on Finale Night, when viewers are most committed to rewarding a great dancer with the Mirrorball trophy — but his charismatic and earnest approach to the competition has already gone a long way.

The same can be said for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, who have captured the hearts of voters despite typically earning lower scores than their fellow finalists. Tatyana's skill level and emotional commitment have only increased as the competition has progressed, and this show seems to have been a rewarding experience for her that's really translating into her performances. And let's not discount something that's working in Jan's favor, too: the Swifties, of course! They are many, and they won't be denied.

Now it's your turn. Who do you think will win Season 35, and who should? Cast your votes in our polls below, then hit the comments to back up your choices!