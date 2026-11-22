Tom Jackson, Former NFL Player And Longtime ESPN Analyst, Dead At 75
Tom Jackson, a former player for the NFL's Denver Broncos who went on to become an award-winning ESPN commentator, died on Friday. He was 75.
An exact cause of death has yet to be reported, but ESPN's Chris Berman — who co-hosted multiple football-centric shows with Jackson on the network over the years — called his colleague's death "unexpected" while sharing the news during Sunday's "NFL Countdown" broadcast.
"He was a vital 75," Berman said. "Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock. ... I talked with him at length on Tuesday. We'd talk about life. We would talk about the world. Eventually, we'd get to football. Some conversations, we wouldn't."
Berman remarked that it was especially strange to be announcing Jackson's death on November 22, as that was the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Berman and Jackson were both young during that historical event, and every year on that date, they would catch up "for five or 10 minutes" to remember the anniversary.
"Now I'm talking about Tom, who's gone, and I won't be able to have that conversation anymore," Berman said. You can watch his full announcement below:
"We've lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet."
Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson.
What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0eogqMa73r
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026
More about Tom Jackson's life and career
Tom Jackson was drafted to the NFL by the Denver Broncos in 1973, and he remained with that team as a linebacker for the entirety of his professional football career. Though he never won a Super Bowl, Jackson helped the Broncos win the AFC Championship in 1977 and 1986, and he was a key part of the team's memorable "Orange Crush Defense" in the late '70s and early '80s. He retired from the NFL after the 1986 season and was later inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 1992.
Jackson joined ESPN's team of football analysts in 1987, and he co-hosted "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "NFL Primetime" with Chris Berman for nearly 30 years. He retired from full-time hosting duties in 2016, but later returned in 2019 when "NFL Primetime" moved to the ESPN+ streaming service. That stint was ultimately short-lived, as Jackson stepped away in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic; he was replaced at the desk by Anthony Darelle "Booger" McFarland, who remains a co-host now.
In 2015, Jackson received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for his longtime contributions to football broadcasting.
"Tom Jackson was one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst, and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make 'NFL Primetime' an iconic part of our football weekends. In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact. Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor, and dear friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, former teammates, and all who loved him. His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL, and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure."