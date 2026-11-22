Tom Jackson, a former player for the NFL's Denver Broncos who went on to become an award-winning ESPN commentator, died on Friday. He was 75.

An exact cause of death has yet to be reported, but ESPN's Chris Berman — who co-hosted multiple football-centric shows with Jackson on the network over the years — called his colleague's death "unexpected" while sharing the news during Sunday's "NFL Countdown" broadcast.

"He was a vital 75," Berman said. "Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock. ... I talked with him at length on Tuesday. We'd talk about life. We would talk about the world. Eventually, we'd get to football. Some conversations, we wouldn't."

Berman remarked that it was especially strange to be announcing Jackson's death on November 22, as that was the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Berman and Jackson were both young during that historical event, and every year on that date, they would catch up "for five or 10 minutes" to remember the anniversary.

"Now I'm talking about Tom, who's gone, and I won't be able to have that conversation anymore," Berman said. You can watch his full announcement below: