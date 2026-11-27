While Catholic schoolgirls are the stars of the hit Netflix series "The Body," the boys also have a part to play. Take Tyler Flores, played by actor Marcel Ruiz. In an interview with New York Living, Ruiz described Tyler as "the life of the party" and "the comedic relief of the show." Tyler is a good friend of Steven (Orlando Norman), who is the boyfriend of Anya Butler (Kristina Bogic). Though Tyler is a class clown, he mostly stays out of the school drama — except for the fact he provided the ecstasy that sends the girls into a frenzy.

Ruiz only has a few acting credits, but you may have seen him before. Ruiz starred in one of our favorite shows, "One Day at a Time," which is a reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom from the 1970s. He played Alex Alvarez, the youngest son of single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) and the little brother of Elena (Isabella Gomez). His grandmother, Lydia Riera, is played by the legendary Rita Moreno, who delivers some of the show's funniest lines.

If you didn't recognize Ruiz in "The Body," it's not because he was disguised with tons of hair and makeup — he's simply grown up. The actor was 13 when "One Day at a Time" premiered, and he's now 23 years old.