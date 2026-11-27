The Body Star Marcel Ruiz Is Nearly Unrecognizable On Netflix's Hit '70s Sitcom's Reboot
While Catholic schoolgirls are the stars of the hit Netflix series "The Body," the boys also have a part to play. Take Tyler Flores, played by actor Marcel Ruiz. In an interview with New York Living, Ruiz described Tyler as "the life of the party" and "the comedic relief of the show." Tyler is a good friend of Steven (Orlando Norman), who is the boyfriend of Anya Butler (Kristina Bogic). Though Tyler is a class clown, he mostly stays out of the school drama — except for the fact he provided the ecstasy that sends the girls into a frenzy.
Ruiz only has a few acting credits, but you may have seen him before. Ruiz starred in one of our favorite shows, "One Day at a Time," which is a reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom from the 1970s. He played Alex Alvarez, the youngest son of single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) and the little brother of Elena (Isabella Gomez). His grandmother, Lydia Riera, is played by the legendary Rita Moreno, who delivers some of the show's funniest lines.
If you didn't recognize Ruiz in "The Body," it's not because he was disguised with tons of hair and makeup — he's simply grown up. The actor was 13 when "One Day at a Time" premiered, and he's now 23 years old.
One Day at a Time was beloved by fans, but had trouble staying on air
A modern update of the 1970s sitcom of the same name, "One Day at a Time" follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family, who live together in an apartment in Los Angeles. Alex and Elena's mother, Penelope, was an army medic who lives with depression and PTSD. Teenager Elena comes out as gay during the series, and her exploration of her identity — and her family's acceptance — is a major part of the show. "One Day at a Time" has been lauded for its representation of an American family not often seen on television, particularly in the sitcom genre.
Unfortunately, Netflix canceled "One Day at a Time" after its third season. Pop TV jumped in to save the series, airing its fourth season. However, the show's troubles did not end there. COVID halted production of Season 4, and only seven out of the intended 13 episodes were released. The series was then canceled for a second time, and while Sony Pictures Television shopped around for a third home, it was was unable to find one. The dearly departed series won two Emmys, and Marcel Ruiz was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for his portrayal of Alex.