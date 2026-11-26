Ironically, Prime's "Blade Runner 2099" is a program about the future, and it's stuck in the early 1980s. Showrunner Silka Luisa's limited series beams reverence for the classic proto-cyberpunk film that launched the franchise, and that fidelity to the urtext can be a benefit ... it can also be a hazard.

In "2099," bioengineered replicants have conquered organic mankind; elite LAPD officers known as blade runners hunt down uncooperative humans. Throughout the first four episodes, blade runners Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) and "Marian" — an undercover human whose real name is Cora (Hunter Schafer) — search for Marek (Johnny Harris), who's Olwen's ex and a person of interest to the underground resistance network that Cora works for. In Episode 4, Olwen finally learns why Marek went AWOL: He's searching for a golden orb believed to contain a memory from the long-deceased inventor of replicants, Eldon Tyrell, that holds the secret to open-ended replicant longevity.

Olwen has only eight days left to live, so Marek's quest to save her is very admirable. It is also very familiar. In director Ridley Scott's original "Blade Runner" from 1982 — a movie very loosely based on "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" by Philip K. Dick – a gang of replicants led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) sneaks into Los Angeles to corner and confront their creator, tech oligarch Eldon Tyrell (Joe Turkel), to demand an expansion to their four-year lifespan.