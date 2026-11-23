Poker Face Reboot Starring Peter Dinklage Not Moving Forward, Rian Johnson Says
Sorry, "Poker Face" fans, but we won't get to see Peter Dinklage take the reins from Natasha Lyonne after all.
A proposed third season of the canceled mystery-comedy, with Dinklage taking over for Lyonne as Charlie Cale, is not moving forward, co-creator Rian Johnson revealed in a Variety interview. "At the moment it's in its resting place," Johnson admitted. "I got very excited about the notion of going out there with Dinklage, but then the more we kind of explored it, the more it kind of didn't really make sense." He added, though, that "hopefully I can do something else with him someday. He's the best."
Johnson first floated the idea of Dinklage taking over the Charlie Cale role when "Poker Face" was canceled at Peacock last November after two seasons, with a plan to shop the rebooted series to other networks. "We've been germinating this next move together since writing the Season 2 finale," Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement. "We love our 'Poker Face' and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway."
Poker Face ran for two seasons with Lyonne as the star
"Poker Face" debuted on Peacock in 2023, with Natasha Lyonne starring as Charlie Cale, a Vegas cocktail waitress who had the strange ability to tell if someone is lying. Each episode saw Charlie traveling to a new town and meeting a fresh set of characters while investigating a murder. (Read our initial review here.) Lyonne earned an Emmy nomination for the first season, and the show returned last year for a 12-episode sophomore run. (Check out our finale recap.)
Dinklage — best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones," a role that won him four Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama — has been busy on the small screen as of late. He joined Michael C. Hall on the Showtime revival "Dexter: Resurrection" and co-starred with Ethan Hawke on FX's "The Lowdown," and he'll next be seen in Season 2 of the FX sci-fi drama "Alien: Earth."
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