You might not expect legendary actor Morgan Freeman and iconic superhero Spider-Man to go together — but believe it or not, the unlikely pair once crossed paths on a classic 1970s television series. The show in question was one of PBS' best kid's shows of the 1970s — "The Electric Company."

The beloved educational series was produced by the Children's Television Workshop (also responsible for "Sesame Street") and premiered in 1971. Using a sketch comedy framework to entertain and help children develop learning skills, it was led by a stacked cast that included Freeman in arguably his breakout role, as well as Rita Moreno, Bill Cosby, Judy Graubart, Danny Seagren, Lee Chamberlin, and Skip Hinnant, who just recently passed away.

One of the recurring sketches on "The Electric Company" was "Spidey Super Stories," a live-action segment that saw Spider-Man stopping various nefarious characters as they attempted criminal mischief. During the second "Spidey Super Stories" sketch — which was aired during Season 4 of "The Electric Company" — Freeman played Dracula, and Spidey was able to stop him before he bit an innocent woman.