Morgan Freeman Once Clashed With Spider-Man In A Classic '70s TV Series
You might not expect legendary actor Morgan Freeman and iconic superhero Spider-Man to go together — but believe it or not, the unlikely pair once crossed paths on a classic 1970s television series. The show in question was one of PBS' best kid's shows of the 1970s — "The Electric Company."
The beloved educational series was produced by the Children's Television Workshop (also responsible for "Sesame Street") and premiered in 1971. Using a sketch comedy framework to entertain and help children develop learning skills, it was led by a stacked cast that included Freeman in arguably his breakout role, as well as Rita Moreno, Bill Cosby, Judy Graubart, Danny Seagren, Lee Chamberlin, and Skip Hinnant, who just recently passed away.
One of the recurring sketches on "The Electric Company" was "Spidey Super Stories," a live-action segment that saw Spider-Man stopping various nefarious characters as they attempted criminal mischief. During the second "Spidey Super Stories" sketch — which was aired during Season 4 of "The Electric Company" — Freeman played Dracula, and Spidey was able to stop him before he bit an innocent woman.
Freeman's work on The Electric Company was legendary but tiring
"Spidey Super Stories" — which was the first live-action portrayal of Spider-Man — made it a point to keep the superhero in his costume and never show his human alter ego, as well as only have him speak through comic book speech bubbles to encourage children to work on their reading skills during the silly segment. Plus, no other Spidey comic book characters ever made an appearance on the sketches, hence why Freeman was playing an antagonist like Dracula, a recurring character on the series.
As evidenced by these "Electric Company" sketches and many others, the show's imagination and dedication to children's development was strong — but the demands of that kind of free-spirited project came to be a lot for Freeman over the years. "It was a very creative show," Freeman told Entertainment Weekly in 2001 while reflecting on his career and the six years he spent on the series, "but man, it was a long gig. I was fried."
As far as bats, spiders, and superheroes go, Freeman hasn't revisited Dracula or Spider-Man in the rest of his storied career. However, he did get somewhat close to both when he played Lucius Fox — a science-savvy Wayne Enterprises employee who becomes Bruce Wayne's right-hand gear guy and the CEO of the company — in Christopher Nolan's Batman films, the "Dark Knight" trilogy.