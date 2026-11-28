One Of The Body's Breakout Actors Was A Contestant On The Traitors And The Bachelor
Gabby Windey made her acting debut on the Netflix YA drama, "The Body," but unlike her co-stars, she already had a career in a different kind of entertainment television before appearing on the buzzy show. Gabby Windey plays Coach Shauna Miller, a heavily pregnant teacher who leads the dance team. But before that, Windey had already appeared in several reality TV shows as a contestant.
Windey's journey to fame began when she appeared in the 26th season of "The Bachelor," looking for the love of her life. At that point, "The Body" star was an ICU nurse and cheerleader for the NFL's Denver Broncos, and quickly became a fan favorite of the season but was rejected by the Bachelor, Clayton Echard. However, ABC gave Windey and fellow contestant Rachel Recchia another chance, making them co-bachelorettes in season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Instead of fighting multiple women for one man, they were the prize that men had to fight for.
Out of all the men, Windey fell for and chose Eric Schwer at the end of the series, but unfortunately, like many couples from the series, it didn't last more than six months after filming. A year later, "The Bachelorette" star finally found her partner, Emmy-nominated comedian Robby Hoffman, and shared with the world that she identifies as a lesbian. Hoffman and Windey married in 2025.
Since leaving The Bachelor, Gabby Windey has been busy on the reality show circuit
Bachelor Nation was only the start of Gabby Windey's reality TV show journey. In the same year she starred in "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," Windey performed on ABC's slightly contested Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she came in second with her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. After a three-year break, "The Body" returned to the reality industry with the 3rd season of "The Traitors," where she won alongside a group of faithfuls.
In 2026, Windey finally hosted her own reality show, "Love Overboard." The new Hulu competition show was essentially "Love Island" meets "Below Deck," following a group of hot singles dating on a luxury boat. However, only some contestants get to enjoy the amenities while others have to work and scheme their way to the top of the boat. Unfortunately, "Love Overboard" was cancelled after one season, stopping Windey's pivot from reality star to reality TV host.
But Windey appears to be moving into acting, with another role in an upcoming A24 comedy film "Peaked" already lined up. "I'm very aware it got me here, but just like everything, you want to grow and evolve. This is just the next step in my career," Windey told The Hollywood Reporter regarding her career change. "I mean, it's embarrassing to say out loud, 'I want to be an actress,' so I never really did say it out loud. But I was hoping always a time would come." And that time for Windey's acting era is now.