Gabby Windey made her acting debut on the Netflix YA drama, "The Body," but unlike her co-stars, she already had a career in a different kind of entertainment television before appearing on the buzzy show. Gabby Windey plays Coach Shauna Miller, a heavily pregnant teacher who leads the dance team. But before that, Windey had already appeared in several reality TV shows as a contestant.

Windey's journey to fame began when she appeared in the 26th season of "The Bachelor," looking for the love of her life. At that point, "The Body" star was an ICU nurse and cheerleader for the NFL's Denver Broncos, and quickly became a fan favorite of the season but was rejected by the Bachelor, Clayton Echard. However, ABC gave Windey and fellow contestant Rachel Recchia another chance, making them co-bachelorettes in season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Instead of fighting multiple women for one man, they were the prize that men had to fight for.

Out of all the men, Windey fell for and chose Eric Schwer at the end of the series, but unfortunately, like many couples from the series, it didn't last more than six months after filming. A year later, "The Bachelorette" star finally found her partner, Emmy-nominated comedian Robby Hoffman, and shared with the world that she identifies as a lesbian. Hoffman and Windey married in 2025.