Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 — "The Lady of Lórien"

As Middle-earth struggles in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5, we finally learn a bit more about what happened to Galadriel's long-lost husband Celeborn. He's spent thousands of years in prison after being caught by the forces of evil in the final days of epic warfare that defined the First Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's world. At one point in the story, Galadriel says, "They told me you were dragon-fire." Celeborn responds that while dragon fire was a concern, he was knocked into some water by a horse right before "Ancalagon set my legion ablaze."

The name is a reference to Ancalagon the Black. The Index of Names at the end of "The Silmarillion" defines the character thusly: "Greatest of the winged dragons of Morgoth." Then we get the line: "Destroyed by Eärendil."

Translation: The greatest fire-breathing dragon to ever live in Middle-earth was killed by Elrond's father. The deadly encounter occurred in a world-changing, era-ending conflict called the War of Wrath, which was the final showdown between the angelic guardians of Arda (Tolkien's name for Earth), called the Valar, and the original Dark Lord Morgoth. There aren't a lot of details about the war. "The Silmarillion" says, "Of this march of the Host of the Valar to the north of Middle-earth little is said in any tale." One of the key features of that epic encounter, though, is the airborne duel between Eärendil and Ancalagon.