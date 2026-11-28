5 Classic Western TV Shows That Are Perfect For A Modern Remake
When it comes to the absolute best Western television shows, there are some classics that just cannot be remade. "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Rawhide" may come first to mind, but other gems like "Wagon Train" and "Maverick" don't fall too far behind. Still, there are plenty of horse operas from the Golden Age of Western TV that deserve another shot at life all these years later.
Although contemporary takes on the modern American West have flooded the television market after the success of "Yellowstone" — giving us some of the most memorable neo-Westerns out there — there's something undeniable about the old-school nature of the Old West itself. The era of lawmen and outlaws, cowboys and Indians, and all the frontier adventures in between is unparalleled and rife with potential. There's a reason the genre continues to revive itself further down the trail.
When it comes to classic television Westerns perfect for a reboot, we've put together a collection of five horse operas that fit the bill. Some were quite popular in their day, while others have been largely forgotten by everyone but those who loved them in the first place. No matter where your hat falls on the matter, these programs deserve another go before fading into that picturesque sunset.
The Virginian
To this day, "The Virginian" remains the third-longest-running Western on television. The program originally ran on NBC between 1962 and 1971, spanning nine seasons and 249 episodes in total. James Drury starred as the titular cowboy opposite Doug McClure as Trampas. Considering the show sported 90-minute episodes, you may be tempted to believe that there's no more potential left to uncover here, but that would be where you're wrong.
In fact, "The Virginian" was based on the novel of the same name by famed Western author Owen Wister. Published in 1902, the sprawling literary triumph was the foundation of many Western adventures beyond its several adaptations, and so it's no wonder that NBC capitalized on that fame. However, the series was notoriously different from the book itself, with the titular Virginian and Trampas actually being enemies in the original tale rather than lifelong friends and partners.
Despite not being terribly faithful to Wister's material, "The Virginian" remains one of the greatest TV Westerns based on books. As such, the only way a modern remake could do any better would be to properly adapt the book itself in a limited-series form, not unlike how the Coen Brothers' 2010 adaptation of "True Grit" is truer to the Charles Portis novel than the iconic John Wayne-led version. Both can exist in the same space, each leaning on different strengths that honor the spirit of the West.
The Wild Wild West
Folks may already be rolling their eyes, but hear us out. "The Wild Wild West" is a great concept, one that was (somehow) deemed one of the most violent TV Westerns in its day. If your first thought is that horrid Will Smith remake, then scrub that from your mind. When we're talking about "The Wild Wild West," we're speaking of the four-season classic that ran on CBS between 1965 and 1969. The idea still has legs and deserves to be properly developed.
The basic concept is simple: U.S. Secret Service agents James T. West (Robert Conrad) and Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin) head West on behalf of the president. The series was full of action, suspense, steampunk-era technology, and plenty of spy work that looks a bit different on the open trail than it does in modern espionage-driven pictures. Infusing the genre with a little science fiction could only bring in a wider audience and perhaps give the idea the push it needs to last longer than 104 episodes.
"The Wild Wild West" may not have worked on the big screen, but that was mostly because it tried too hard to be a comedy. The CBS program played the line masterfully, allowing the opportunity for both earnest drama and occasional humor. A modern reboot — which would work just as well on network television as it would on streaming — could echo that same success if it played those poker cards right.
Branded
It's entirely possible that the only knowledge of "Branded" that you have is wrong. Those familiar with "The Big Lebowski" may remember that John Goodman's character adored a Western classic titled "Branded." According to Walter (Goodman), a man named Arthur Digby Sellers wrote 156 episodes of the program. The only problem is, "Branded," as the film describes it, doesn't exist. Yes, the NBC series is the real deal, but it only ran for two seasons and 48 episodes between 1965 and 1966.
After "The Rifleman" ended, Chuck Connors found himself headlining new Old West adventures on "Branded." After former U.S. Cavalry Captain Jason McCord is stripped of his Army rank and court-martialed following a desertion claim, he spends the rest of the series wandering the frontier. Nobody believes his innocence since he was the sole survivor of The Battle of Bitter Creek — and the only proof of his absolution was destroyed. Thus, McCord presses on as a marked man, and we can still see the potential.
These days, "Branded" could easily be re-branded, if you will, as a streaming series. It isn't hard to picture, especially if reworked into a tough-as-nails, gritty frontier drama along the same lines as "American Primeval" or "Godless." The story of a man stripped of honor looking to find some is a timeless tale, one that we could easily see rebooted as a Western success.
The Rebel
Despite lasting only two seasons on ABC, "The Rebel" has continued to live on through the vocals of none other than Johnny Cash. "Johnny Yuma was a rebel," the Man in Black sang in the theme tune, which continues to be played to this day. From 1959 to 1961, Nick Adams — who co-created the series — played the tortured ex-Confederate Johnny Yuma, who, like many iconic Western protagonists, wandered around the American West. Although not as cool as Steve McQueen in "Wanted Dead or Alive," he hit his stride.
Yuma was the sort of character with real grit, spirit, and complexity. He was haunted by the events of the American Civil War, and he spent his days all on his lonesome, riding out and getting caught in whatever heap of trouble came.
"The Rebel" is the sort of show that would work well in a modern format, redone as a deeply psychological drama that allows the character to work through what he experienced (and what he did) on the battlefield. A nuanced take on the Civil War, "The Rebel" could be the sort of prestige television that lives up to the likes of "1923" or "Hell on Wheels."
Shotgun Slade
Not your typical Western fodder, "Shotgun Slade" tackled a different aspect of the frontier, away from the Civil War vets and traditional lawmen. Rather, the titular character (played by Scott Brady) was a private detective, hired to travel all across the West in search of lowlifes and thieves. What may sound a bit like "Have Gun — Will Travel" on the surface is actually more akin to the urban detective dramas that had become popular at the time, just with more horses.
Although it only ran for two seasons and 78 episodes between 1959 and 1961, "Shotgun Slade" is just obscure enough that the idea could be reworked today. In fact, a modern reboot would perfectly fit into the traditional network television formula of crime shows. It has just a niche enough premise that, although set entirely in the past, it could still pull in an audience on the small screen. It may break up all the different "NCIS" and "FBI" spin-offs out there.
On television today, shows like "Marshals" currently rake in an audience for their cowboy style. A "Shotgun Slade" reboot could do the same, and perhaps more given the Old West setting, but we're just speculating. Which Western TV classic would you prefer to see revived all these years later?