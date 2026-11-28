When it comes to the absolute best Western television shows, there are some classics that just cannot be remade. "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Rawhide" may come first to mind, but other gems like "Wagon Train" and "Maverick" don't fall too far behind. Still, there are plenty of horse operas from the Golden Age of Western TV that deserve another shot at life all these years later.

Although contemporary takes on the modern American West have flooded the television market after the success of "Yellowstone" — giving us some of the most memorable neo-Westerns out there — there's something undeniable about the old-school nature of the Old West itself. The era of lawmen and outlaws, cowboys and Indians, and all the frontier adventures in between is unparalleled and rife with potential. There's a reason the genre continues to revive itself further down the trail.

When it comes to classic television Westerns perfect for a reboot, we've put together a collection of five horse operas that fit the bill. Some were quite popular in their day, while others have been largely forgotten by everyone but those who loved them in the first place. No matter where your hat falls on the matter, these programs deserve another go before fading into that picturesque sunset.